JLL Announces Date for 2022 Investor Briefing

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) will host an Investor Briefing on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in New York City.

Members of JLL's global leadership team, including CEO Christian Ulbrich and CFO Karen Brennan, will provide insight into JLL's growth strategy and financial outlook.

The Investor Briefing will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately noon ET. Additional details and a live video webcast of the event will be available on JLL's Investor Relations website at http://ir.jll.com. Advanced registration for the webcast is encouraged.

A replay of the event will also be available, beginning the day following the event, on the Investor Relations website.

For further information, please contact JLL's Investor Relations department at: JLLInvestorRelations@am.jll.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 102,000 as of June 30, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Contact: Gayle Kantro

Phone: +1 312 228 2795

Email: Gayle.Kantro@am.jll.com

