Jeremiah's Italian Ice Continues Hot Streak in Q3 2022

Rapidly Expanding Italian Ice Franchise Remains a Frozen Force in the QSR Dessert Space as both a Top Franchise and a Top Franchise for Veterans

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah's Italian Ice – the hottest brand in the frozen dessert category – is pleased to announce a multitude of new company initiatives, awards and achievements as they close out Q3 2022.

Jeremiah's was recently recognized by Entrepreneur as part of its Top 150 Franchises for Veterans and was also recently named to the Franchise Times Top 500 List for 2022. Additionally, the brand has successfully opened 30 new locations this year, increasing its total units by 50% in the last 9 months and reaching its 90th open location just last month. This includes opening the brand's first locations in new states such as Colorado, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

In the coming months, Jeremiah's also anticipates the opening of its 100th location and entry into yet another state, for a total increase in units of 300+% since it first began franchising in 2019. Jeremiah's Italian Ice looks to continue riding this momentum well into next year.

"At Jeremiah's, it's our goal every step of the way to create smiles and bring joy to each new community that we enter," said Nicole DiPietro, Vice President of Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "We do this by giving back to those local communities through initiatives like our Treat Your Teachers campaign and rewarding community role models who, like our brand, live life to the coolest!"

The Jeremiah's Teacher Recognition Campaign was created to give back to role models in local communities where the brand operates and encourages its local communities to nominate a teacher, or coach, that has inspired them to "LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®." One teacher, or coach, will be selected from the pool of submissions tied to each location, which in the end will be recognizing 80+ teachers across the country. The winners will be selected by Oct. 7 and will each receive Free Ice for A Year (1 free treat per week). The class, or team, who submitted the individual will win an Italian Ice Party which includes 30 pre-packed Jeremiah's Italian Ices.

"Anyone who knows our brand recognizes our efforts to stay continuously engaged in communities where we operate," said Jeremy Litwack, CEO and Founder of Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "Despite our recent unprecedented growth into new markets, it's a priority to maintain that same culture of local involvement we've come to be known for. We believe that company initiatives that focus on spotlighting role models within our communities make everyone surrounding our brand feel more valued for their hard work."

This Fall, Jeremiah's will be rolling out its seasonal Fall "Flavorites" line of limited time flavors. The much-anticipated Pumpkin Pie Italian Ice will launch in stores Oct. 1. Additionally, the brand will be launching the new "Freaky Flavorites" line-up on Oct. 7 in celebration of the upcoming spooky season. Jeremiah's fans are encouraged to try these Halloween inspired flavors before they're gone on Oct. 31.

To learn more about Jeremiah's Italian Ice, or its franchise opportunities, please visit: https://jeremiahsfranchise.com/.

About Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also for its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 90 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand's rapid expansion, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who've led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit https://jeremiahsfranchise.com/

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world's largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a "Results Focused" Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com.

