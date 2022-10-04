Hennessey Performance Reveals Menacing VelociRaptor 500 Bronco

Upgrades deliver a commanding 20 percent boost over factory engine output to 500 bhp

SEALY, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has announced the arrival of its all-new VelociRaptor 500 Bronco – the eighth VelociRaptor model to come from Hennessey's development team.

Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco Raptor (PRNewswire)

Engineered to be more potent and capable than Ford's factory Bronco Raptor, Hennessey's engineers applied their expertise to the 4x4's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine. A new high-capacity intercooler, proprietary engine management system tuning, and low-flow exhaust modifications allow the VelociRaptor 500 Bronco to deliver nearly 20 percent more output – 500 horsepower and 603 lb-ft of terrain conquering torque!

The new high-output Hennessey model increases capability and adrenaline in every scenario, adding serious speed on road and ratcheting-up off-road ability. But Hennessey didn't stop there. Their engineering team boosts road presence and style with its Hennessey Heritage graphics, adorned with a Hennessey bucking bronco.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "Our customers are big fans of the new Bronco, but they've been asking us for more power and greater performance capabilities from day one. Ford's Raptor version is a big improvement, but the engine has even more potential. Our engineering team has released its potency to create the ultimate all-powerful off-road SUV."

Priced from $32,950 – exclusive of the base Ford Bronco Raptor – the VelociRaptor 500 package features enhanced air induction, a high-capacity intercooler with blow-off valve, and an upgraded engine-management system to boost performance of its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine. Hennessey transforms the exterior with custom VelociRaptor bumpers, unique Hennessey 10-spoke alloy wheels, Hennessey Heritage graphics, and VelociRaptor 500 Bronco badging. The interior features Hennessey's embroidered head restraints, all-weather floor mats, and unique plaque.

Following an intensive period of R&D, every Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco is road-tested at the company's private test track. Hennessey prides itself on the reliability of its vehicles and quality of its workmanship, backing up every Bronco build with its comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty. Available for international shipping, the new Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco is available now through authorized Ford retailers or directly from Hennessey, by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco

POWER 500 bhp 603 lb-ft torque

UPGRADES TO STANDARD BRONCO RAPTOR

3.0L TWIN-TURBO V6 Engine Management Software Upgrade Upgraded Stainless Steel Exhaust System High-Flow Air Induction System 18-inch Hennessey Wheels (with 37-inch tires) Larger front-mounted intercooler system Upgraded Electronic Fold Out Steps VelociRaptor Front Bumper with LED Lights VelociRaptor Rear Bumper Upgrade Hennessey & VelociRaptor Exterior Badges Hennessey Embroidered Headrests Limited Edition (200 units) Serial Numbered Plaques in Engine Compartment & Interior

OTHER Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing 3-year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty

Package prices & contents subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 85 team members, and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. The F5 coupe was joined by a Roadster variant in 2022, also boasting 1,817 bhp and capable of speeds in excess of 300 mph. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseySpecialVehicles.com | HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events, including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic, and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Known as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic vehicles alongside the creation of the company's world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

