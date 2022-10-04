EXTENDED CALIFORNIA PEAK STRAWBERRY SEASON IS SWEET NEWS FOR CONSUMERS

2022 California strawberry production expected to be the second highest on record

WATSONVILLE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet increasing consumer demand for the sweet, red berry everybody loves, California strawberry production is expected to hit its second highest season on record, extending peak season well into fall. As the country's leading producer of strawberries growing 90% of all strawberries produced in the U.S., consumers can expect to see abundant availability in local grocery stores across the country.

Kids and adults report strawberries as their favorite fruit with U.S. household penetration increasing to nearly 71%. Strawberry popularity combined with exceptional value is driving more than 1.2 billion supermarket pound sales annually – more than all other berries combined.

"California strawberries are available year-round, and we are excited our peak season will extend into the fall. The increased demand for strawberries can be attributed to their benefits to health and well-being, plus the many ways they can be enjoyed in snacks and meals," says California Strawberry Commission Senior Vice President Chris Christian.

The announcement follows the summer trend where strawberries were seen not only on sweet and savory plates, but also trending in fashion and beauty. Being healthy, heart-shaped and bright red, strawberries can make just about everything look and taste better. One cup of strawberries or 8 strawberries a day contain powerful nutrients such as antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium, folate, fiber and ellagic acid.

Clinical research suggests eating just one serving of eight strawberries a day may improve heart health, help manage diabetes, support brain health and reduce the risk of some cancers. Year to date, California strawberry farmers have produced over 1.4 billion pounds of the delicious red fruit. Total strawberry acres for 2022 production increased 8% for a total of 40,714 acres. Fall planted acres that are harvested in the spring and summer increased 6.8%. Summer planted acres that are harvested in the fall and early winter increased 13.5%.

