Bob Evans Farms Launches Bob Evans® Mashed Cauliflower and Dishes Up "Taste Fest" Themed Mobile Sampling Tour in Select Markets

Two Farm-Inspired, Creamy Varieties of Mashed Cauliflower Available in the Refrigerated Aisle!

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Evans Farms, Inc., producer of America's #1 selling refrigerated side dishes announces the launch of Bob Evans® Mashed Cauliflower, available in two farm-inspired, creamy flavor varieties the whole family will enjoy:

Parmesan & Chives (12 oz.), cooked cauliflower, mashed in a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce, accented with bright chives.

Roasted Garlic & Herb (12 oz.), cooked cauliflower, mashed in a generously creamy roasted garlic sauce, accented with parsley flakes.

On-trend and satisfying, cauliflower is found on 22% of American menus (+36% since 2016)[i]. One package of Bob Evans Mashed Cauliflower provides approximately 2.5 full servings of vegetables. Bob Evans Mashed Cauliflower is made with real ingredients, including milk and butter.

"Consumers want fresh, time-saving solutions from the brands they trust for a well-rounded dinner plate," said Ciare James, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Bob Evans Farms. "Bob Evans has earned the reputation for providing families with their favorite refrigerated dinner sides. Our Mashed Cauliflower was developed to meet the growing needs of more than half of U.S. consumers looking for convenient opportunities to incorporate more delicious vegetables into their diets[ii]."

Each serving is 70 calories and just 6 grams of carbohydrates. Mashed Cauliflower provides flexibility as a traditional side dish, starch replacement or center of the plate replacement for meat proteins. No preparation or clean up required, Bob Evans Mashed Cauliflower is fresh and ready to serve in four minutes!

"Not only does Bob Evans Mashed Cauliflower fulfill a meal-time need, but it also wins consumers' palates by providing a creamy and flavorful taste experience![iii]," added James.

To complement the launch, the Bob Evans Mashed Cauliflower Taste Fest mobile sampling tour is rolling out via guerilla activations, grocery store samplings and events at locations across Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee from October through November 2022. "Follow the Fork" for Taste Fest details @bobevansgrocery. Upcoming special event stops along the tour include:

Kroger Fountain Square, Cincinnati, OH

Friday, October 7, 2022

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Columbus Commons, Columbus, OH

Thursday, October 27, 2022

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Lighting of the Square, Bentonville, AR

Saturday, November 19, 2022

1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Bob Evans Mashed Cauliflower is available in the refrigerated aisle at grocery stores nationwide, including Kroger, Meijer and Walmart locations. For more information about Mashed Cauliflower and to find additional grocery store locations where the products are sold, visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Bob Evans Farms delivers quick-to-table, farm-inspired food that makes mealtime a little bit easier and a lot more delicious. Founded in 1948 by Bob Evans, the company originated as a sausage business and has since expanded to include wholesome, feel-good favorites such as mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese products, representing the #1-selling refrigerated dinner sides in the United States[iv]. Bob Evans Farms is also a leading producer and distributor in the refrigerated and frozen breakfast categories with a product portfolio spanning the flagship Bob Evans brand, as well as Simply Potatoes, Egg Beaters, and Owens Sausage, sold in grocery stores across the country. The company is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and is owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company. For more information, visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.

