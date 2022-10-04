Bio-Process Systems Alliance Announces Election of Secretary, Three New At-Large Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), the international association of the single-use bio-processing industry, announced the election of a Secretary to its Executive Board and three at-large members to its Board of Directors for 2022-2023.

Todd Andrews, Director of Application & Business Development, Colder Products Company (CPC) will serve as Secretary, and new at-large members are:

Monica Cardona , Global Senior Program Manager, Single Use & Integrated Systems, MilliporeSigma

Brian Chung , Senior Key Account Manager – Specialty Polymers, Solvay

Dan Rosen , Vice President & General Manager – Single Use Technologies Flexible Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific

"The Alliance is pleased to have Todd Andrews join the Executive Board as Secretary," said BPSA Chairman Jeff Carter of Cytiva. "He is very active in BPSA and has served on the Board of Directors for a number of years. I also welcome Monica Cardona, Dan Rosen and Brian Chung to the Board. I look forward to working with each of them to advance the use of single-use technologies in biopharmaceutical and vaccine production and advance the mission and objectives of BPSA."

Todd has been involved in the single-use biopharmaceutical industry for more 15 years with a focus on single-use connection technology and has been an active BPSA member for almost 10 years. Todd has a bachelor's degree in Plastics Engineering from University of Massachusetts, Lowell, and a master's in business administration from the University of Saint Thomas.

Monica has been MilliporeSigma since 2019, and her previous roles include senior-level marketing and product management in the single-use and integrated systems sector. Monica served as Senior Marketing Manager-Single Use & Integrated Systems, and prior to her roles at MilliporeSigma, Monica was Global Product Manager Personal Protection Equipment with Cantel Medical Company and was Global Product Manager at Pall Life Sciences. Monica holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Hofstra University and a master's degree in biology from Adelphi University.

Prior to his role as Senior Account Manager at Solvay, Brian served as a Digital Sales Account Manager for Specialty Polymers and as Product Manager-Sulfation, Phosphation and Concentrates at Solvay. Brian holds a Bachelor of Science/M.S.E. in Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

Dan has been with Thermo Fisher Scientific for five years, and previously served as VP-GM for the company. Rosen has previous experience and expertise in investment banking and strategy consulting. Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Brown University and a master's in business administration from the Tuck School at Dartmouth College.

The complete roster of BPSA Board Members can be found here: https://bpsalliance.org/about/board-of-directors/

About BPSA

The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), an affiliated organization of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), was formed in 2005 as an industry-led association dedicated to encouraging and accelerating the adoption of single-use manufacturing technologies used in the production of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines. Learn more at www.bpsalliance.org

