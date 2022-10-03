KFC IS TESTING NEW KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN WRAPS IN SELECT ATLANTA RESTAURANTS

KFC has a new lineup of fried chicken wraps for a limited time only, and they are finger lickin' good!

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fans asked, and we listened! Kentucky Fried Chicken® is shaking up its menus with the release of its new Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps in select Atlanta restaurants for a limited time, starting today.

Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps are packed with flavor and available in three mouthwatering options for fans to choose from, starting at only $3 each or in a two-wrap combo*. Varieties include:

The Classic Chicken Wrap, a hand-breaded Extra Crispy ™ Tender, crunchy pickles, and creamy mayo, wrapped up in a warm tortilla.

The Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap tops an Extra Crispy ™ Tender with rich and gooey perfection—KFC's cheddar mac & cheese and sprinkled with a three-cheese blend .

The Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap covers our Extra Crispy™ Tender in a flavorful mix of KFC coleslaw, spicy sauce and crispy pickles.

KFC fans have made it loud and clear that they miss our fried chicken wraps. There have been over 42,500 mentions on Twitter within the past two years around fans craving wraps, making it a highly anticipated menu item for snackers and KFC fans alike.

"With our new wraps, our fans in Atlanta are bound to experience a burst of finger lickin' good flavor with every bite, whether it be from the crunch of our Extra Crispy™ Tenders, the bold heat from our spicy sauce or the richness of our cheesy mac & cheese," said Chef Chris Scott, Head Chef, KFC U.S. "We're excited to hear the feedback on these new flavor combinations from our Atlanta customers!"

KFC's Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps are available now at participating KFC locations only in Atlanta and surrounding areas such as Decatur, Duluth, Suwanee and more.

The new lineup of finger lickin' good wraps put a delicious new spin on KFC Twister Wraps – a popular menu item that has been on the comeback wish list for KFC fans across the U.S. since 2014.

*Prices may vary. Tax extra. Only available in-restaurant at select locations. While supplies last.

