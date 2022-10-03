InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Gloves for Disinfecting Surfaces (BEC-116)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved glove that would prevent you from transferring germs and viruses from surface to surface," said one of two inventors, from Dorchester, Mass., "so we invented SANI GLOVES. Our design would offer protective and preventative measures during the pandemic."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of gloves for disinfecting various surfaces. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. As a result, it enhances sanitation and safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BEC-116, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp