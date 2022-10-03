Deloitte Acquires SFL Scientific's Business to Enhance Cutting Edge AI and Science-based Capabilities

SFL Scientific brings deep experience and proven track record in AI strategy and development that extends Deloitte's market-leading AI and data science services and solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that it has acquired the business of SFL Scientific, a leading, award-winning artificial intelligence (AI) strategy and data science consulting firm. This acquisition underscores Deloitte's commitment to investing in the capabilities that public and private sector clients need to transform their businesses for future success. Combining SFL Scientific's deep science and analytics knowledge with Deloitte's breadth of AI capabilities and industry depth and experience further positions Deloitte as an AI leader, advances its ability to deliver AI-fueled transformations for clients, and accelerates the growth of its AI market share.

"As our clients advance their enterprise AI journeys, they require the comprehensive and sophisticated experience that SFL Scientific delivers," said Dan Helfrich, chairman and CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "The acquisition builds on an already strong relationship between our two organizations serving both commercial and public sector clients. Additionally, it will help us advise clients with the best approach to how AI can help transform their business, implement scalable capabilities to drive that transformation, and provide ongoing support to continually improve investments with AI-infused tech."

SFL Scientific has a proven track record serving large, market-leading organizations in the private and public sectors, successfully delivering high-quality, novel and complex projects, and offering deep domain and scientific capabilities. SFL Scientific's team of experienced AI strategists, data scientists, and AI engineers serve as trusted advisors to executives, helping them understand and evaluate new and essential areas for AI investment and identify unique opportunities to transform their businesses.

"Combining SFL Scientific's specialized AI strategy knowledge with Deloitte's breadth of AI technological capabilities and industry depth will advance our AI leadership, accelerate our AI market share, and position Deloitte as a trusted advisor helping our enterprise clients transform their businesses through the power of AI," said Nitin Mittal, AI co-leader, and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Acquiring SFL Scientific's business reinforces Deloitte as the destination for a rich career in AI, and fortifies our commitment to fostering an environment to advance technical excellence and technology development and growing leading teams of data scientists, strategists, and technologists, all in support of delivering AI-fueled transformations for clients. "We are excited to join forces with Deloitte. Combining our high caliber AI talent with Deloitte's broad domain knowledge and implementation capabilities is the catalyst to accelerate solving scientific and operational challenges with AI," said Michael Segala, Ph.D., CEO, SFL Scientific.

