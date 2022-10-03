Acumatica Again Named a Top Construction Technology Provider

Construction Executive Magazine Includes Cloud ERP Provider in its Annual List of The Top Construction Technology Firms™

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has been included in Construction Executive's (CE) The Top Construction Technology Firms™ list for the second consecutive year. Acumatica earned recognition from the magazine as one of the most influential firms in construction technology based on its cloud construction and accounting software.

"To be included once again in The Top Construction Technology Firms list reflects our commitment to listen to and deliver technology solutions that address the most pressing needs facing firms in the construction sector," said Joel Hoffman, director of product management at Acumatica. "Construction companies today struggle with maintaining a modern business model. Acumatica is focused on providing these companies with a cloud-based tool that streamlines business management tasks and enables collaboration across project teams."

Acumatica's commitment to delivering in this sector has continued since its well-received 2018 launch of Acumatica Construction Edition. The construction industry has been limited to legacy systems requiring manual data entry, leading to siloed data, errored records, and inefficient time investments. With Acumatica Construction Edition, construction businesses can now be at the forefront of innovation. Team members can access a single source of business data in real time and across devices.

After implementing Acumatica Construction Edition, construction firm and Acumatica customer, Carlson-LaVine Inc., saw an increase in efficiency, productivity, and growth. "Acumatica has provided us with the resources necessary to facilitate growth and reach milestones in our business we never thought possible," said Matthew Shamp, executive director at Carlson-LaVine Inc. "The investment we've made with Acumatica has proven its worth ten times over."

CE developed The Top Construction Technology Firms list by evaluating hundreds of firms that provide technology and software solutions for the construction industry. CE analyzed Acumatica's product offerings specific to the architecture, engineering, and construction industry, its user profile, licensing, and the number of active users. View CE's The Top Construction Technology Firms list here.

