Southern Company finance team names trio to leadership roles

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announced leadership changes within the finance department, effective Nov. 1, when, as previously announced, current senior vice president of finance and treasurer Robin Boren, assumes the role of president of Southern Power Company.

Matt Kim will be named senior vice president of finance. In this role, Kim will be responsible for Financial Planning & Analysis, Business Development, Risk Management, Enterprise Risk Management, Trust Finance, and Finance Systems. Currently Kim serves as vice president and controller of Southern Company Gas, with responsibility for accounting for all Southern Company Gas utilities.

Scott Gammill will become vice president of investor relations and treasurer. In addition to his current responsibilities leading investor relations, where he oversees the company's communications and relationships with the investment community, Gammill now will additionally assume responsibility for all treasury functions.

Kim and Gammill will both report to executive vice president and chief financial officer Dan Tucker.

Additionally, Dekia Scott will be promoted to the role of vice president of trust finance, reporting to Kim. Dekia will continue to lead the Trust Finance Team, where she serves as chief investment officer for the Southern Company Pension Plan and has responsibility for strategy and oversight for over $18B of investment assets, including the pension fund, the Georgia Power Company Foundation, Southern Company Charitable Foundation and Southern Company Gas Charitable Foundations, and additional assets.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

