Qurate Retail Group Names Scott Barnhart Chief Operating Officer

Barnhart brings deep experience leading global supply chains for multiple Fortune 500 and similarly sized corporations, such as Cardinal Health, Aramark, Conagra Brands and more

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qurate Retail GroupSM, a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce") across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, today announced that Scott Barnhart has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. As COO, Barnhart leads Supply Chain, Procurement, Global Business Services, and Corporate Real Estate and Workplace Services (CREWS) for all Qurate Retail Group brands globally; Customer Service and Experience for all U.S. brands; and QVC® and HSN®'s U.S. Fulfillment Operations. Barnhart also oversees the Transformation Management Office for Project Athens, Qurate Retail Group's three-year plan to establish revenue stability, OIBDA margin expansion and incremental cash flow generation. Barnhart reports to David L. Rawlinson II, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, Inc. Qurate Retail Group is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP), a Fortune 500 company.

"As we work to reignite our performance as Qurate Retail Group, we continue to augment our leadership team with new talent that will blend fresh perspectives and skills into the deep institutional knowledge already on the team," said Rawlinson. "As head of operations, Scott will play a key role in helping us accelerate Project Athens, our strategic growth plan. Scott's expertise and experience in driving operational excellence, as well as his deep knowledge of global supply chain management, will be critical to our execution of the five pillars of Project Athens."

Barnhart brings Qurate Retail Group 30+ years of international business leadership experience in global supply chain and customer service at multiple Fortune 500 brands and similarly sized global corporations. Most recently, Barnhart was President of Global Medical Products & Supply Chain at Cardinal Health, a Fortune 500 pharmaceuticals distributor, medical/lab products manufacturer, and healthcare data services provider. At Cardinal Health, Barnhart developed and led a five-year, end-to-end, global supply chain transformation strategy to improve productivity, innovation, quality and customer experience. Additionally, he redefined the global operating model to eliminate redundancy, simplify decision rights and create functional synergies across business units.

Prior to Cardinal Health, Barnhart was President, Global Supply Chain & Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) at Aramark, a Fortune 500 global leader in food, facilities and uniform services. At Aramark, he redesigned the food and facilities customer service model end-to-end and delivered significant productivity over three years. He also developed the company's Group Purchasing Organization strategy and oversaw the integration of a large Group Purchasing Organization acquisition. Prior to Aramark, Barnhart held senior supply chain positions at Conagra Brands (a Fortune 500 North American leader in branded foods) and Diageo (a global leader in branded adult beverages). Early in his career, Barnhart advised other global companies as a consultant at PwC and E&Y.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.

