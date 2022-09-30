Hansa Biopharma to host conference call to provide interim results for January-September 2022 and Business Update

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: HNSA) will publish its interim report for January-September 2022 at 8:00 CET on October 20, 2022. All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the interim results and a business update, on the same date at 14:00 CET/8:00am EST. The event will be hosted by Hansa Biopharma's CEO, Søren Tulstrup, and CFO, Donato Spota, and the presentation will be held in English.

Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under "Events & Presentations" and will also be made available online after the call. Link to presentation

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:

Sweden: +46 10 884 80 16

United Kingdom: +44 020 3936 2999

United States: +1 646 664 1960

Participant access code: 178360

The webcast will be available on https://streams.eventcdn.net/hansa/interim-report-for-january-september-2022/

Updated financial calendar and events 2022/2023

Oct 12, 2022 H.C. Wainwright KOL Expert call in anti-GBM disease (virtual)

Oct 20, 2022 Interim Report for January-September 2022

Oct 20, 2022 Redeye After Work presentation, Gothenburg

Oct 21, 2022 Redeye Lunch presentation, Stockholm

Oct 26, 2022 Økonomisk Ugebrev Life Science Conference, Copenhagen

Oct 27, 2022 HCA Capital Expert call on the commercial progress and launch strategy (virtual)

Nov 22, 2022 Bryan Garnier KOL Expert call in kidney transplantation (virtual)

Nov 23, 2022 SEB Healthcare Seminar 2022, Stockholm

Nov 24, 2022 Redeye Life Science Day, Stockholm

Dec 1, 2022 Erik Penser Banks Temadag - Health Care, Stockholm

Dec 7, 2022 Nordic American Life Science Conference in NYC

Dec 15, 2022 DNB Nordic Healthcare Conference, Oslo

Jan 9, 2023 JPM Week, San Francisco

Mar 14, 2023 Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Seminar 2023, Stockholm

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269

E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. Hansa has developed a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients. Hansa has a rich and expanding research and development program, based on the Company's proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and cancer. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com.

