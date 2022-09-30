Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Announces $350,000 in Youth Scholarship Awards from the Deloitte Foundation

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the country, has announced the BBBSA Youth Equity and Empowerment Scholarship with support from the Deloitte Foundation. The scholarship program will provide young people with financial support for college and credentialing programs through the awarding of 60 scholarships.

High school juniors, seniors, and post-secondary adults aged 18 to 24 and enrolled in Big Brothers Big Sisters throughout the 2022-2023 academic school year will be eligible to receive a scholarship through the program. The scholarships will be for those with career interests in areas including accounting, finance, economics, engineering, computer engineering, computer science, information systems, technology, data science, data analytics and math. Scholarships will be available to youth living or planning to go to school in 13 markets: Chicago, IL, Hartford, CT, Kansas City, MO, Milwaukee, WI, Minneapolis, MN, Nashville, TN, New York, NY, Omaha, NE, Parsippany, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Pittsburgh, PA, Seattle, WA and Tampa, FL.

"We know when young people gain exposure and access to educational and career opportunities, it widens their view to the possibilities and potential ahead of them in life and career," said Artis Stevens, president and CEO, BBBSA. "With the support of organizations like the Deloitte Foundation, we continue to empower the next generation on a path to graduate with a plan for their futures."

"We are thrilled to be able to support an organization that continues to change lives through mentorship," said Erin Scanlon, president, Deloitte Foundation. "Big Brothers Big Sisters of America uplifts communities and helps to empower youth so that they can aspire to fulfilling lives and careers.".

