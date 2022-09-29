UK's National Health Service (NHS) trials ThirdEye smart glasses to give nurses more time with patients

High tech smart glasses will be worn by community nurses on home visits to free up time with patients, as part of a cutting-edge NHS pilot.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staff will be able to share live footage directly with hospital colleagues to get a second opinion, avoiding the need for further appointments or hospital admission, and includes thermal imaging to help assess how wounds and injuries have healed. ThirdEye's smart glasses are already being used by US Military, major telecoms for 5G testing, Crozer Hospital for telehealth/EMT use and others.

Community nurses are estimated to spend more than half of their day filling out forms and manually inputting patient data.

The pilot will help to expand their capacity, giving them more time for clinical tasks such as checking blood pressure, dressing wounds and assessing patient's relevant health needs.

NHS director for transformation Dr Tim Ferris said: "Some of the best innovations come from local solutions and so through this project, NHS staff can test what works for them and what provides the best possible care for patients.

"These new smart glasses are the latest pioneering tech and really show us what the future of the NHS could look like – they are a win-win for staff and patients alike, freeing up time consuming admin for nurses, meaning more time for patient care".

Minister for Health, Maria Caulfield, said: "Health and care research is crucial to transforming our health service and ensure the NHS is able to deliver world-class care.

"These new high-tech goggles have the potential to revolutionise the way community nurses carry out home visits – reducing admin and increasing the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment.

"Yet again, this technology is testament to the UK's innovation and our front-footedness in the discovery of ground-breaking research which can help us beat the COVID backlogs".

Clinical nurse specialist Becky Birchall said her team were thrilled to be the first in the country to take them on community visits.

Thirdeye's CEO Nick Cherukuri said: "ThirdEye was founded off a belief that mixed reality & AI solutions could change life as we know it. We are excited about this partnership for Healthcare use by NHS with ThirdEye smart glasses and Concept Health's software platform we are confident our end-to-end ecosystems is a true breakthrough."

