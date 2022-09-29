Norton Helps Take the Fear Out of Cyber Safety During Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022

Experts to Share Insights to Empower Consumers to Live Digital Lives Safely through Education and Awareness During National Cybersecurity Alliance Virtual Event

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norton, a consumer Cyber Safety brand of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), today announced its commitment to this year's Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign, "It's Easy to Stay Safe Online." While cybersecurity can feel overwhelming, Cybersecurity Awareness Month serves as a reminder that there are many ways to keep data protected. As a champion of this initiative, Norton is sharing insights during the National Cyber Security Alliance virtual event, "Cybersecuring America: A United Mission" on October 6, 2022.

In its 19th year and co-led by the National Cybersecurity Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Cybersecurity Awareness Month provides access to resources that help keep people safe and secure online. These resources are available to all consumersi, small and medium-sized businesses, corporations, educational institutions, and young people worldwide.

"With so much of our lives spent online it's more important than ever to take a proactive approach in protecting yourself and your family," said Krista Todd, Chief Marketing Officer at NortonLifeLock. "We are proud to once again sponsor the National Cybersecurity Alliance event to promote the importance of being cyber smart. No matter your knowledge level, during Cybersecurity Awareness Month we're offering education and resources everyone can use to feel empowered to live their digital life safely."

Norton will advocate for Cyber Safety awareness and education by sharing insights in the following session:

National Cyber Security Alliance Virtual Event

Registration information is available here.

Thursday, October 6, 2022

1:55 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. ET – Panel and Q&A, The Executive Order: One Year Later

Leading cybersecurity experts come together to discuss what has changed since the Biden-Administration released an Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity, and what still needs to be done.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month Twitter Chat

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

2 p.m. ET

This Twitter chat will feature practical steps everyone can take to better secure themselves, their families and workplaces. Follow #CyberChat for updates.

Throughout October, Norton will also share Cyber Safety advice and resources aligned with this year's focus on four key behaviors: Enabling multi-factor authentication, using strong passwords and a password manager, updating software, and recognizing and reporting phishing. Available now, learn how "It's easy to stay safe online." The brand will also share educational videos throughout the month, including:

Wednesday, October 5 "What is Cyber Security Month," with Kariss Farris on

Wednesday, October 12 "How Can You Create Strong Passwords to Better Protect Your Personal Information?" with Christophe Keyes on

Wednesday, October 19 "Why is it Important to Use a VPN?" with Quin Gable on

Courtnie Hamel of Sunday, October 25 "How Can You Keep Your Private Information Private?" withof CourtandNate on

Opt-in to Cyber Safety and learn how NortonLifeLock can help you protect your connected devices, online privacy and identity at nortonlifelock.com .

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022 and ways to participate and support, including how to become a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion, visit https://staysafeonline.org/programs/cybersecurity-awareness-month/.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at NortonLifeLock.com.

i No one can prevent all cybercrime or identity theft.

