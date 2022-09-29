Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) Expands Insurance Coverage with Medicare for Ketamine Therapy Patients

KWC will serve more patients than any other ketamine therapy provider with addition of Medicare, cements status as nation's largest ketamine clinic network in the U.S.

Medicare coverage will be available for patients in eight cities with more to come

GILBERT, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) , the largest ketamine therapy provider in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0), has become one of a few ketamine therapy providers in the U.S. to offer Medicare coverage to patients at eight KWC clinics across the country — Chicago, Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, Minneapolis, Tucson, Salt Lake City and Seattle.

Ketamine Wellness Centers Logo (CNW Group/Delic Holdings Inc.) (PRNewswire)

KWC is currently one of a handful of clinics in the country to accept any major insurance plans. Under Medicare, KWC is accepting a limited number of patients for ketamine infusion therapy at the eight clinics and the FDA-approved SPRAVATO® esketamine treatment at the Houston, Jacksonville and Seattle locations if they meet the criteria for insurance coverage. The coverage will also be dependent on their individual plan.

Patients navigating the complexities of healthcare coverage will have access to the company's experienced team of insurance experts who will assist as Medicare coverage is introduced.

"At Ketamine Wellness Centers it has been our mission from day one to make these life-changing therapies more accessible and affordable, which is why we are very focused on securing major insurers such as Medicare," said Kevin Nicholson, CEO of Delic and KWC. "Many insurance organizations around the country continue to classify ketamine as 'experimental' allowing them to resist covering patients of many other ketamine clinics who, unlike KWC, do not have specialized in-house insurance teams. This has left tens of millions of Americans to suffer needlessly, and often dangerously, from mental health conditions and pain with no access to affordable effective treatments. KWC's introduction of Medicare and other major insurance plan coverage overcomes a huge obstacle to the majority of mental health and pain patients previously forced to forego this safe, effective treatment because they cannot afford to pay out of pocket. Our team is working hard to bring Medicare and other insurance coverage to the rest of our clinics across the country so more people can access the quality care they need."

To learn more about the insurance options, visit ketaminewellnesscenters.com/insurance /. For more information about Ketamine Wellness Centers' locations, services and hours of operation, visit https://www.ketaminewellnesscenters.com/locations/ .

About Ketamine Wellness Centers

Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) is the largest ketamine therapy provider in the United States with 13 clinic locations serving communities across nine states. Since 2011 KWC has been a trusted leader in bringing IV ketamine therapy into mainstream health care. KWC is approaching 100,000 treatments to clinically eligible patients, from young adults to seniors, in addition to developing specialized programs for veterans and first responders. The KWC team, including a core group of physicians, psychologists, clinicians, and executives, is dedicated to providing value-based, personalized, clinically controlled ketamine infusion care for people suffering from treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD and chronic pain. KWC's scalable business and treatment model is designed for further rapid expansion along with breakthrough innovations in effective therapies and services.

About Delic Corp

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, Ketamine Wellness Centers; the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options.

