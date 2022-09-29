Intermap Wins Position on $950,000,000 IDIQ Contract to Support U.S. Air Force as Member of the FGS Team

Advanced Battle Management System contract targeting research on next generation Joint All-Domain Command & Control and Position, Navigation, and Timing

Intermap also announces delivery and favorable acceptance of its interim progress report under its U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory Prime OTA Contract

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company") a global leader in 3D geospatial data and intelligence solutions, today announced it was named a subcontractor on the FGS LLC Team for the U.S. Air Force Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) contract for the maturation, demonstration, and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software, and algorithm development to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and accurate Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT).

ABMS is a Program of Record with a $950,000,000 ceiling, five-year, multiple-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, with future work under individual Task Orders competed via the Fair Opportunity process from among the selected contractor teams. This multiple award contract provides awardees the opportunity to compete for efforts within seven different competitive pools that support the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

Intermap also announced today the delivery and favorable acceptance of its Interim Progress Report under its continuing U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Prime Contract to develop IFSAR-enabled navigation for GPS-denied environments, previously awarded under Other Transaction Authorities (OTA) in December 2021. Intermap's technical design and engineering have helped create a positive proof of concept in the subsequent nine months. A prototype process simulating complete loss of GPS signal update has proven effective and demonstrated efficient sub-meter navigation accuracy on constant offset errors using real IFSAR phase and IMU data and Intermap's proprietary IFSAR-derived digital elevation models (DEMs).

AFRL deemed Intermap's system to be a one of a kind, "first rate Lear Jet IFSAR platform," capable of large 3D target grade coverage in all weather conditions, overcoming a major limitation of other airborne and space-based EO platforms. Further, IFSAR-driven PNT research using Intermap's platform, algorithms, phase data, and elevation data creates an opportunity to enable technology considerations for weapons systems with more accurate long-range fires.

In addition to Intermap's AFRL OTA Prime Contract, the much larger ABMS IDIQ represents another contract vehicle to fund research and development on Positioning, Navigation, Timing and to potentially leverage breakthroughs already realized by the Air Force and Intermap over the prior nine months on research conducted at the Air Force Research Laboratory.

"With the AFRL, we have demonstrated several promising methods for IFSAR-based navigation," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap's Chairman and CEO. "In contested and high-kinematic environments, war fighters need to know where they are and they need to be able to target dependably. When adversaries interfere with GPS signals, many current systems lose the precise navigation they require to be effective. Intermap is at the forefront of finding ways to navigate independently of GPS and it always comes down to data quality and advanced algorithms."

For the ABMS, the FGS Team also includes Bestica, Inc.; BlackSky Geospatial Solutions, Inc.; Improbable, LLC; ITSC Secure Solutions, LLC; Maxar Technologies; Oracle National Security Group; Recorded Future; RPI Group; and Semantic AI. Intermap congratulates FGS for assembling a winning team and welcomes the opportunity to be a member. The Company is committed to serving the best interests of the U.S. Air Force and other armed forces.

With PNT comprising a key part of the ABMS IDIQ, Intermap and FGS are well positioned to push novel PNT and JADC2 solutions from research to testing, and to deployment.

ABMS is the Air Force contribution to JADC2, a Department of Defense initiative to interconnect sensors from all the military services—Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Space Force. U.S. forces from all services, allies and partners will have unprecedented access to actionable information faster than adversaries can detect and respond. Originally a broad agency announcement released in February 2020, ABMS is now closed to new concept papers or submissions. So far, 187 contracts have been awarded and $23.9 million has been obligated.

Certain information provided in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "will be", "will consider", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Intermap believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Intermap's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things, cash available to fund operations, availability of capital, revenue fluctuations, nature of government contracts, economic conditions, loss of key customers, retention and availability of executive talent, competing technologies, common share price volatility, loss of proprietary information, software functionality, internet and system infrastructure functionality, information technology security, breakdown of strategic alliances, and international and political considerations, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed Intermap's Annual Information Form and other securities filings. While the Company makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Intermap or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap's 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world's largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company's collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap's products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.

