Identity Automation Debuts Universal Authentication Director, Brings Persona-Based Enterprise-Grade Authentication to K-12

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation , the digital identity platform for education, today announced general availability of its Universal Authentication Director , a key capability of their award-winning Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform, RapidIdentity .

Universal Authentication Director allows districts to introduce multi-factor authentication (MFA) to both staff and students without disrupting their classroom experience. Unlike MFA solutions that are built for enterprises, authentication used by a school district needs to cater to the vast ranges of age, skill levels and roles within a district's base of users. Using the same authentication method for administrators, special needs students, and teachers would increase the risk of lost learning time or decrease efficiency for IT.

Districts often find themselves straddling authentication solutions that were designed for less dynamic corporate networks and prominent edtech solutions that successfully focus on streamlining schooling yet lack needed security integrations. Identity Automation's new Universal Authentication Director addresses this gap and is designed to work alongside all existing edtech investments, such as classroom management tools.

"With an aim to ensure digital equity and access for all, we're pleased to unveil Universal Authentication Director as the latest offering within our RapidIdentity IAM platform," said Jim Harold, CEO at Identity Automation. "This launch arms districts with the ability to seamlessly blend authentication across all web applications and for all users, once they're on RapidIdentity, so IT no longer has to worry about activating a myriad of MFA options across their edtech ecosystem and users authenticate once when they begin using their device. Identity Automation uniquely marries authentication and authorization – serving as an adaptive security tool that maximizes efficiency and security like no other K-12 solution available today."

Without disrupting or changing the classroom experience, Universal Authentication Director enhances and simplifies security without introducing undue friction that new layers of security often introduce. The lack of intrusion while improving security is sure to please both curriculum and IT leadership at districts across the country.

Identity Automation provides identity and access management (IAM) solutions for K-12 and higher education. Its flagship platform, RapidIdentity, safeguards learning environments, maximizes instructional time, and minimizes the load on Information & Educational Technology teams. Technology leaders turn to RapidIdentity for its best-in-class security capabilities, time-saving automation, and flexible approach to managing digital identities. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Identity Automation is trusted by Chicago Public Schools, Public Schools of North Carolina, University of Rochester, Houston Community College, and hundreds of other institutions. To learn more about partnering with Identity Automation, visit www.identityautomation.com .

