>>Gigster, the leading service integrator for blockchain and Web3, hosted a live stream on Web3 and its disruptions in film, gaming, and art.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, the leading blockchain service integrator, Gigster , hosted a live stream with Web3 industry experts on how the technology is disrupting entertainment and has now made the content available online . The event is part of a series in which Gigster gathers expert speakers to explore new innovations and educate the Web3 community.

Gigster Hosts "Web3 in Entertainment: Adopt or Die Out" Live Stream, Expert Presentations Now Available on Demand

The live stream, "Web3 in Entertainment: Adopt or Die Out," included a full day of sessions from Web3 leaders whose individual presentations are now available on demand:

Keynote Address with Cory Hymel , Gigster's Director of Blockchain

"Moving art beyond museums" with Hussein Hallak - Founder & CEO, Next Decentrum

"Film3 is the future of film" with Stephen Murray - Founder & Co-CEO, Bingeable

"Web3's impact to revenue models" with Rakinder Sembhi - Principal, Consulting, Deloitte

"Does Web3 connect the entertainment industry?" with Kelly DiGregorio - VP & Global Head of Entertainment, Polygon

"Why gamers should love Web3" with Carl Aspeling - Business Development Director, Horizon Blockchain Games

"When we think about entertainment, it cross cuts into a lot of areas - art, gaming, sports, events, movies, and social media," said Cory Hymel. "As we migrate into Web3 it's really important to check in with experts across these different channels to see just how broadly the impact of Web3 will be across any medium that digitally engages with its participants."

"The more that you bake utility and long-term community and long-term perks, that drives engagement in a really healthy way," said Kelly DiGregorio in her session on how Web3 connects the entertainment industry. "The more you're just focused on the digital asset itself as a collectible, the more you're attracting speculation as opposed to attracting the type of user that's going to be in it for the long road. I think that leads to a healthier Web3 industry overall."

For entertainment companies and organizations across many industries, Gigster offers full-stack managed services to deliver blockchain and Web3 applications from the best development talent around the world. To learn more, please visit www.gigster.com or follow @trygigster on Twitter.

