Galooli Partners with AirWay Technologies to Provide Business Development and Logistics

DALLAS, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galooli, a leading provider of remote energy asset management, monitoring, and analytics, and AirWay Technologies, Inc., a global provider of telecom and broadband network equipment and services today announced a partnership where AirWay will distribute Galooli equipment and provide installation, logistics, and professional services to organizations in North American, the Caribbean, and LATAM.

AirWay will provide fully integrated network solutions that leverage Galooli's cloud-based energy asset monitoring services, providing on-site installation, and professional services for telecom and data center operators. Galooli's software-based solutions maximize the efficiency and lifecycle of existing energy assets including batteries, generators, rectifiers, and HVACs. Leveraged by tower companies, telecom operators, data centers and more, Galooli's monitoring software and analytics reduce energy costs and carbon footprints while providing a smooth migration to leveraging new, renewable energy assets. Headquartered in Hebron, Kentucky, AirWay has been providing network infrastructure products and services to wireless telecom and broadband operators for over 30 years.

"AirWay has built a solid reputation across North America, the Caribbean and LATAM with broadband and mobile operators of all types and sizes," explained David LeClaire, Senior Vice President of Galooli. "The company has a broad background and rich history of servicing fixed and mobile service providers with state-of-the-art software, hardware, and services. We are already seeing the fruits of our new relationship and look forward to expanding the base of customers we can serve together."

"One of the advantages of our business is being able to bring new and innovate solutions to our customers and see it solve critical problems," said Thomas Eaton, President and CEO of AirWay. "One of the biggest challenges across our industry is managing energy costs and improving efficiency. Galooli's remote energy management solution can help address these challenges while helping organizations reduce their carbon footprint and delivery a new level of service resilience."

About AirWay

AirWay Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is a leading global provider of new and repurposed wireless telecom and broadband network equipment, asset management programs and related professional services. Its suite of professional services includes project management, turnkey 5G small cell site installations, cell site upgrades, power plant upgrades, kitting and staging solutions and deinstallation. AirWay's customer base includes over 250 national, regional and rural wireless/wireline carriers and local distributors operating in over 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.airway.com.

About Galooli

Galooli provides cloud-based energy asset management, monitoring and analytics to maximize the efficiency and lifecycle of existing energy assets, reduce carbon footprint, and provide a smooth migration to leveraging new, renewable energy assets. Founded in 2009 and serving thousands of customers across five continents, Galooli has helped operational businesses like tower companies, telecom operators, data centers, and other enterprises across the world to optimize both operating and capital expenses while simultaneously addressing key resiliency and sustainability objectives. The company is compliant with ISO 9001, ISO 27011, and GDPR. For more information, visit www.galooli.com .

