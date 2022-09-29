Dr. Praeger's Sensible Foods Appoints John Sayour as Chief Financial Officer

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Praeger's Sensible Foods ("Dr. Praeger's" or the "Company"), a fast-growing brand specializing in delicious, nutritious plant-based frozen foods made from simple ingredients, announced that John Sayour has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Praeger's is a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners.

"John brings over 30 years of diverse and progressive finance experience working for consumer goods companies. His deep experience with supply chain initiatives, his passion for developing talent, and his insights and analytics capabilities will be tremendous assets for the organization as we look to take advantage of strong tailwinds in the better-for-you food category," said Dr. Praeger's CEO, Andy Reichgut.

Mr. Sayour joins Dr. Praeger's from Blue Triton Brands, where he was Chief Transformation Officer and CFO of Supply Chain. Prior to that, he capped 22 years at Nestlé Waters as Vice President and CFO of Supply Chain. He was previously Director of Financial Reporting and Corporate Accounting at Fortune Brands, and he began his career as a Senior Auditor for Arthur Young. He holds a master's degree in finance and international business from the University of Connecticut School of Business and a bachelor's degree in accounting and computer science from SUNY University at Albany.

"Dr. Praeger's is uniquely positioned for success with an impressive portfolio of great tasting and health-sensible products, and I am very excited to be part of this talented team," said Mr. Sayour. "I look forward to working with Andy and the Dr. Praeger's team to find new ways to support the continued growth of the Company."

