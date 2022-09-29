Cassandra Summit Returns in 2023

Showcasing the future of Apache Cassandra®, Cassandra Summit 2023 will be a vendor-neutral conference managed by the Linux Foundation.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, is excited to partner with the Apache Cassandra ® Project , Apache Cassandra ® PMC , as well as diamond sponsor and previous event organizer DataStax , to produce Cassandra Summit 2023 . The event will take place March 13-14 in San Jose, California. Pre-event training and activities are planned for March 12.

Cassandra Summit is where the industry connects to share best practices and use cases, celebrate makers and users, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in Apache Cassandra and the ecosystem driving today's open source data infrastructure. This two- day, vendor neutral event will feature keynotes, hands-on labs & training, sessions and the popular hallway track. There will also be many places to make community memories in a festival-like atmosphere with experiential, interactive exhibits and entertainment breaks.

"We're thrilled to be producing Cassandra Summit and to be involved with such a phenomenal community," says Angela Brown, SVP & General Manager of Events at The Linux Foundation. "The event provides the vendor neutral, collaborative environment needed to showcase how organizations everywhere are bridging Cassandra to the future. We hope you will join us in San Jose!"

Cassandra Summit will be presented as a hybrid event - attendees can join and participate in person or virtually. Registration will open in November. The Linux Foundation provides diversity and need-based registration scholarships for this event to anyone that needs it. Information on eligibility will be added to our website , under the "Attend" menu in November. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn for all the latest event updates and announcements.

Submit to Speak:

The Call for Proposals for Cassandra Summit will open in October. Please watch this page for more details. All interested parties are welcome to submit proposals. Suggested topics include:

Developing applications with Cassandra

Cloud-native deployments and strategies

Ecosystem tools that leverage Cassandra

What's coming for future Cassandra versions

Use cases and sharing about best practices

Sponsor:

The continued success of the Cassandra Summit will depend on the community of users and organizations that support the project. The sponsorship prospectus will be live in October. Please watch this page for more details and email us here with your interest.

Members of the press who would like to request a media pass should contact Kristin O'Connell .

