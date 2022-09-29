Bitget to list over 130 new Web 3 projects over the next month

The exchange offers the largest variety of crypto assets amongst CEXs, with nearly 500 spot trading pairs

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global crypto exchange Bitget announces its initiative to expand its platform with new and valuable Web 3 projects, Bitget ABC (Always the Best Crypto). Bitget ABC will introduce more than 130 valuable projects over the month, offering users a total of almost 500 spot trading pairs on the platform, the largest amongst any centralised crypto exchange.

Bitget to list over 130 new Web 3 projects over the next month (PRNewswire)

Through thorough evaluations and feedback from community members, Bitget has selected 138 potential projects to be listed on a daily basis in alphabetical order. The listings will be followed by more projects over the month, with $100,000 prize poo l giveaways featuring the new assets to reward active users.

In the last week, Bitget introduced Bitget ABC's 'A-Team', featuring Arcblock (ABT), Alchemy Pay (ACH), its 'Busy Bs', featuring Badger DAO (BADGER), Biconomy (BICO), and many more. All new listings can be followed on Bitget's official announcement channel, here .

Trading the newly listed assets in the spot market will also be covered by the Zero Trading Fee benefit that was launched in early September, offering users fee-free spot trading on all trading pairs.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, says, "Bitget always strives to serve as a one-stop trading platform with innovative products and diversified choices for users, to better satisfy the demands of different investors in this ever-evolving crypto market. We believe that our latest push to broaden our crypto asset range on the platform, to nearly 500 spot trading pairs, will give Bitget the jump on other exchanges."

Gracy adds, "While the new listings will undoubtedly aid traders as they diversify their portfolios during this market, Zero Trading Fee will also help users reduce their trading costs and incentivise their trading experience. Both moves represent Bitget's long-simmering aspiration for further financial inclusion and financial independence."

About Bitget

Bitget is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges with a focus on social trading. Currently serving over two million users in more than 50 countries around the world.

Adhering closely to its philosophy of 'Better Trading, Better Life', Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to users globally, aiming to be the portal that transcends Web2 and Web3, that connects CeFi and DeFi.

