Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 Creative Display - Boost Professional Graphics Workflow; Learn More at B&H

Computer News: The Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 Creative Pen & Touch Display and Pro Pen 3 deliver the precision and responsiveness to enhance almost any workflow and style.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce that Wacom is taking professional graphics workflows to the next level with the launch of the Cintiq Pro 27 Creative Pen and Touch Display. Designed to keep focused on your projects, this high-performance 26.9" pen and touchscreen display features a 3840 x 2160 resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate and support for 10-bit color and high-dynamic range, covering 98% of the DCI-P3 gamut to deliver lifelike photos and illustrations. The easy-to-reach ExpressKeys allow you to quickly switch between touch gestures and pen inputs in addition to accelerating your workflow with customizable shortcuts.

Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 Creative Pen & Touch Display

Product Highlights:

26.9" 4K 3840 x 2160 120 Hz Touchscreen

23.5 x 13.2" Active Area

HDMI | Mini DisplayPort

8192 Levels of Pen Pressure Sensitivity

1.07 Billion Colors with HDR

98% Adobe RGB

Eight Tactile ExpressKeys

Wacom Pro Pen 3 Included

USB Type-A & Type-C Ports

Debuting alongside the Cintiq Pro 27 creative display is the Wacom Pro Pen 3, which has a fully customizable design to fit just about any hand, style, and drawing preference. The pen included in the kit has an adjustable weight to change the pen's center of balance, flared and straight grips, and the option to have either three side switches or none at all. This battery-free pen also delivers 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity with a 60-degree tilt, creating a smooth, natural pen-and-paper feel while drawing thick and thin lines. The Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 Creative Pen and Touch Display connects to your system via its DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C connectors. It also includes USB ports to support peripherals such as the ExpressKey remote.

Complete your setup with the Cintiq Pro 27 Stand. With it, you can adjust the height, angle, and rotation of your creative display to draw and perform touch gestures in comfort.

Learn more about Wacom Cintiq Pro 27

Computers Videos | B&H eXplora

First Look - WACOM Cintiq Pro 27

https://youtu.be/9nIVBPf-UpU

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 Creative DisplayFirst Paragraph: Wacom takes your professional graphics workflow to a new space with the launch of the Cintiq Pro 27 Creative Pen and Touch Display. (PRNewswire)

B&H Photo Video, Camera Electronics Store (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B&H Photo