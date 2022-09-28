Prophix Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing in 2022 Stratus Awards

Prophix Honored as a Cloud Disruptor for its Corporate Performance Management Solution

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix Software, a global leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced it has received a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing by the Business Intelligence Group. The Stratus Awards honor the companies, products and people offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies. Prophix was recognized as a Cloud Disruptor for its role in enabling the digital transformation of the Office of Finance with its cloud-based CPM platform and was the only vendor honored for its CPM solution.

Prophix's CPM software helps finance teams at mid-market organizations improve profitability and minimize risk by automating their budgeting, forecasting, reporting and consolidation-to-close processes for better decision making. By automating these essential yet time-consuming processes through a cloud-based technology platform, finance teams are relieved from mundane tasks and can focus on what matters most — applying strategic insights to uncover business opportunities and gain competitive advantage.

"Finance departments are central to an organization's strategic planning and decision-making process. This became especially evident during the pandemic when CFOs were forced to make quick, often reactive decisions to steer their companies through a time of business uncertainty," said Alok Ajmera, president and CEO, Prophix. "Prophix's cloud-based CPM allows finance teams to successfully manage their businesses by leveraging scenario planning based on real-time data across all departments and functions, giving them the kind of 'if/then' agility they need for better and more proactive decision making. We are honored to be acknowledged for our cloud technology prowess and named a Cloud Disruptor in the 2022 Stratus Awards."

"Prophix is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of society and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives."

About Prophix

To empower mid-market companies to achieve their goals, Prophix provides an integrated, cloud-based platform to the Office of Finance; one that delivers planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting and consolidation solutions. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk and put the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports the future with AI innovations that adapt to meet the strategic realities of more than 2,600 active customers, globally, who rely on Prophix to deliver tangible business outcomes and transform the way they work. For more information, visit www.prophix.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

