OperationsInc Survey Shows Bigger Pay Raises, Bonuses Not Enough to Keep Workers

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers who say they will or may look for a new job in the next six months are ready to walk even though they expect larger raises and bonuses this year. These findings are according to an OperationsInc survey of 1,000 U.S. adults employed for wages as of September 7, 2022.

OperationsInc Human Resources Consulting (PRNewswire)

Jobseekers (55%) are significantly more likely than non-jobseekers (35%) to ask their manager or supervisor for a raise

Among jobseekers, two in five (42%) expect to receive at least a 6% pay raise from their current employer this year compared to only one in four (27%) non-jobseekers who expect the same.

"Employers entering 'raise season' historically have been able to count on the typical 3% increase to meet expectations and exceed cost of living increases," says OperationsInc CEO David Lewis. "In 2022 that's no longer true and, with 3.7% unemployment and over 11 million open jobs, even the most generous of employers will be sorely disappointed when that exceptionally high increase still results in unhappy employees."

Additional findings from the survey of 1,000 U.S. workers show that:

Half of workers (50%) surveyed say they will or may look for a new job in the next six months, and half (49%) of those jobseekers say that higher pay is the top reason they are looking for a new job.





Most workers (67%), including most jobseekers (60%), expect to receive a pay raise at the end of this year.





Jobseekers (55%) are significantly more likely than non-jobseekers (35%) to say they will ask their manager or supervisor for a raise or bonus before the end of the year.





Among jobseekers, two in five (44%) expect the raise they will receive from their current employer will be larger than last year, and half (50%) think their bonus will be higher.





One in three (32%) jobseekers say their employer has told them to expect higher pay raise or bonus amounts this year compared to one in four (25%) non-jobseekers who say the same.

To view additional findings from the OperationsInc survey, download the full report.

About OperationsInc

OperationsInc provides scalable, reliable HR, Recruiting, Training, and Payroll & HRIS Technology outsourcing services. With more than 20 years in business and as one of the largest HR consultancy firms in the United States, OperationsInc has served more than 1,800 companies across 70 industries. Our end-to-end portfolio of services is fully customizable and easily scalable as business needs change. We serve as an extension of our clients, offering professional guidance, providing essential functions, and designing tailored, effective solutions for nonprofits and companies of all sizes, at every stage of growth. Learn more at www.operationsinc.com.

Contact: media@operationsinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OPERATIONSINC