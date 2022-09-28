Kasm Workspaces Provides Browser Isolation Technology for IIJ Safous ZTNA Solution

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies announced a partnership with Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ), one of Japan's leading Internet access and comprehensive network solutions providers, to provide remote browser isolation technology for their Safous zero-trust network access (ZTNA) offering.

"Kasm Technologies is honored to provide Kasm Workspaces remote browser isolation and DevOps-enabled container streaming technology to the IIJ Safous ZTNA solution," stated Justin Travis, Co-founder and CEO of Kasm Technologies.

The Kasm Workspaces Browser Isolation technology provides industry-leading web and application isolation capabilities used by the Safous platform for zero-trust remote access services providing application-level control over corporate resources and external SaaS capabilities, eliminating browser-based threats and providing more secure access.

A real-time on-demand demo of browser isolation can be launched within your browser by visiting: https://app.kasmweb.com/#/cast/browser-isolation

Web isolation moves the risk of browsing the web outside of the enterprise. All web interactivity is executed in remote containers running in an isolated environment with only a seamless rendering user interface being sent to the user's browser. Your users will feel as if they are experiencing the web firsthand; however, since web content never directly interacts with the user's endpoint, your enterprise is protected against malware and your data remains safe.

"One of the benefits of utilizing virtual browsers is that they defend corporate networks from risky websites." As stated Miki Tanaka, Global Service Director at IIJ, "Browser Isolation provides a virtual browser that allows users to access business applications and external SaaS applications securely – even if their PCs are vulnerable. This function also prohibits users from downloading and executing malicious files that come from email, eliminating the threat of intrusion through the internet."

The partnership between Kasm and IIJ brings cutting-edge remote browser isolation technology to the existing Safous ZTNA portfolio to provide the next-generation solution for secure remote application access.

For more information on how the Safous offering protects your network from threats on the web see: https://www.safous.com/features/remote-browser-isolation-rbi/

For more information on the Kasm Technologies Browser Isolation Technology see: https://www.kasmweb.com/browser-isolation

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES



Kasm Workspaces is revolutionizing how businesses deliver digital workspaces using open-source web-native container streaming technology for modern devops delivery of remote workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing remote work using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Workspaces uses our KasmVNC open-source, secure, efficient, web-native rendering technology. Kasm is a highly configurable platform with a robust developer API that can be customized for any workload, at any scale.

ABOUT IIJ



Founded in 1992, Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ) is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, system integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services.

