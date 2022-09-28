Introducing Inflect's New Executive Team - Appointing David McCullough, SVP of Product and Engineering, and Tim Hoffman, SVP of Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflect, Inc. , the world's leading marketplace for buyers and sellers of digital infrastructure, announces the promotion of Tim Hoffman to SVP of Strategy and appointment of David McCullough to SVP of Product and Engineering. Together Hoffman and McCullough bring years of experience building and managing teams responsible for creating, building, buying and selling infrastructure solutions for many of the world's largest global networks. In their new capacities, Hoffman and McCullough are positioned to help Inflect revolutionize processes for researching, buying and selling internet infrastructure.

Inflect's New Executive Team: David McCullough, SVP of Product and Engineering, and Tim Hoffman, SVP of Strategy

"I couldn't be more thrilled to have both Tim and David joining Inflect's executive team at such a pivotal time," says Mike Nguyen, CEO of Inflect. "Our new executive team is well positioned to help us attract the very best technical and business resources, while continuing to develop new tools to guide buyers through the digital infrastructure purchase journey — from research and exploration to frictionless transaction."

Hoffman has been part of Inflect for three years and will shape the platform's long-term executive strategy. Formerly, he led the Global Network team at Twitter, where he was responsible for the company's worldwide network infrastructure. He also brings executive leadership experience from Megaport, where he served as CTO, with responsibility for all engineering, product, and infrastructure procurement. Hoffman sees an opportunity to greatly improve infrastructure acquisition processes. "Finding the right infrastructure typically requires a lot of manual effort, which presents significant challenges to both buyers and sellers," he says. "Our focus is squarely on customer-centric innovation — building tools, automation, and a fantastic team to be the 'easy button' for infrastructure acquisition in an industry that is long overdue for transformation."

McCullough comes to Inflect with more than 15 years of sales, product, and leadership experience at Megaport, Equinix, and XO Communications. At Inflect, he will lead the company's next wave of product and engineering innovations. "We believe that customers should be able to quickly and easily find infrastructure products that are tailored to their specific needs," says McCullough. "Inflect pioneered end-customer software solutions in this industry. Now we seek to expand on previous work by increasing levels of self-service and automation."

The appointments of Hoffman and McCullough come as Inflect is rapidly scaling its team. Employee headcount has tripled since mid-2021.

Inflect facilitates frictionless transactions for digital infrastructure services, no matter how complex. We believe businesses should be able to easily find and buy the digital infrastructure they need — for every use case and every location in the world. But finding and buying internet infrastructure has historically been a slow, manual process. Inflect's platform simplifies buying and selling of complex infrastructure with an easy-to-use online marketplace, intuitive research tools, and customer and partner management programs.

