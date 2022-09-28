Fresenius Medical Care North America to Support Patients, Colleagues as Hurricane Ian Heads Toward Florida

24-hour Emergency Hotline Activated at 1-800-626-1297; All Dialysis Patients Welcome Regardless of Provider

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leading dialysis provider, has activated its national disaster response team to ensure continuity of care for patients and assist employees as Hurricane Ian heads toward Florida's west coast.

Any person in need of life-sustaining dialysis, or who may have questions about where to receive care before, during, or after the storm, should call Fresenius Kidney Care's 24-hour Emergency Hotline at 1-800-626-1297. This service is available for any dialysis patient in affected areas regardless of their care provider.

"Our priority is the health and safety of our patients and colleagues," said Bill Valle, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care North America and acting president of Fresenius Kidney Care. "Natural disasters like this storm can have dire consequences for patients needing life-sustaining dialysis care and its critical we take care of our colleagues so they can take care of our patients."

Fresenius Kidney Care has been ensuring patients receive treatment prior to the storm by extending hours or moving patients to other clinics outside the evacuated areas. Patients are provided emergency kits and instructions for touching base with their care teams during and after the storm to ensure they continue treatments should their regular dialysis center sustain damage or isn't accessible.

Disaster response team members have brought in gasoline, diesel, generators, trucks, water, and supplies and are testing generators, securing facilities, and sandbagging where necessary. For patients who typically administer their own dialysis treatment at home, staff are prepared to deliver necessary supplies and check-in as needed.

"We are committed to ensuring that every person in need of dialysis can receive care regardless of their usual provider and the impact of the storm," said Bob Loeper, Vice President for Operations Support and Business Continuity at FMCNA. "Our patients are especially vulnerable due to kidney failure and the need for regular treatments. We have mobilized our response team to prepare for this storm and to respond immediately afterwards."

This is the third time in the last several months Fresenius Medical Care North America has activated all or parts of its disaster response team. It has previously responded to the water crisis in Jackson, Miss., and in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hit the island.

People living with kidney failure require dialysis treatment every two to three days to stay alive and healthy and are among the most vulnerable during a disaster. Learn more about the company's disaster relief efforts at https://fmcna.com/company/disaster-relief-fact-sheet/.

About Fresenius Kidney Care

Fresenius Kidney Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), provides dialysis treatment and support services to more than 200,000 people with kidney disease every year whether in their own homes or at more than 2,600 facilities nationwide. Fresenius Kidney Care's dedicated teams help address the physical and emotional aspects of kidney disease through personalized care, education, and lifestyle support services. For more information about Fresenius Kidney Care, visit www.FreseniusKidneyCare.com.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website.

