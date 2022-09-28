Certain Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Shareholder Meeting

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE: CBH), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE: ACV), Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE: NIE), and Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) announced today that their shareholders have voted to approve new subadvisory agreements by and among each fund, their adviser, Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc., and Voya Investment Management (Voya IM).

The special shareholder meeting to approve Voya IM as the subadviser of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO) was adjourned to November 10, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. (Eastern).

Voya IM has been managing the funds since July 25, 2022 under interim subadvisory agreements pending shareholder approval of the new subadvisory agreements. There have been no changes to the investment objectives or investment strategies of any of the funds.

For more information on these funds, contact shareholder services at 866-270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the Closed-End Funds section of virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each Fund's investment objective and risks, please see the Fund's annual report. A copy of the Fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

