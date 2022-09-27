InventHelp Inventor Develops Dispensing Tool for Hair/Scalp Products (LJD-151)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient hair care accessory that can be used to evenly apply hair products directly onto the roots of hair and the scalp," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented LILI'S TREATMENT COMB. My mess-free design can be used with conditioners, hot oil treatments, hair coloring and other products."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to dispense hair treatments onto the hair and scalp. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional methods of applying hair and scalp products. As a result, it helps to prevent messes and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-151, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

