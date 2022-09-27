Integrity Helps Government Employees Better Prepare for Retirement Solutions by Partnering with GPIS

Successful agency with deep expertise in federal, state and municipal employee benefits will utilize Integrity's knowledge, experience and technology to power significant growth

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Gott Professional Insurance Services ("GPIS"), an independent marketing organization ("IMO") headquartered in Sacramento, California. As part of the transaction, Johnny Gottstein, President and CEO of GPIS, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Gottstein founded GPIS in 2007 to help federal and state employees obtain and make the most of their benefits. Since then, GPIS has become a recognized national expert in the federal employee market and has expanded to provide insurance and financial services products to municipal employees and members of the military. The company's systematic sales process thoroughly trains agents from marketing to sales support, paving the way for consistent and persistent success. Built on a firm foundation of hard work and community service, GPIS's impactful work has helped thousands of Americans feel more confident about their retirement decisions.

"At Integrity, our passion for innovating insurance drives everything we do, especially as we develop solutions to help our partners achieve greater success," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Technology that's centered on people is critical to the future of many companies like GPIS. Joining Integrity provides GPIS with a roadmap for growth supported by best-in-class resources, shared services and cutting-edge insurtech systems and platforms. We're always thrilled to welcome dedicated leaders like Johnny Gottstein and his team into the Integrity family — together, we'll make a bigger impact and I can't wait to see how we can serve even more Americans, especially those in public service, with their life, health and wealth protection needs."

GPIS will accelerate its momentum by embracing Integrity's comprehensive suite of insurtech solutions. This platform of technology and services includes Integrity's proprietary MedicareCENTER and Mobile App, powerful customer relationship management software, extensive and accessible data and analytics, and world-class marketing and advertising capabilities. Leveraging Integrity's shared administrative services will powerfully impact GPIS's growth by streamlining time-consuming administrative functions. Areas of support available to all partners include People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, finance, legal and compliance.

"Integrity is a clear leader in our industry. When you work with strong leaders and contribute your own experience and expertise, you can make a huge difference in the lives of those you serve," explained Johnny Gottstein, President and CEO of GPIS. "Everything Integrity stands for aligns with what we've been building at GPIS. We're both committed to caring for our clients and offering them the best products and opportunities in the marketplace, which makes this partnership a great fit. By ourselves, we could only go so far. With Integrity, we'll create something very special together."

GPIS's distinct expertise in government employee benefits adds depth and diversity to the Integrity partner network — a rapidly growing collective of industry leaders who are innovating all aspects of insurance and financial services. This network of innovators is constantly developing and optimizing solutions that protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans more holistically, helping them plan for the good days ahead.

Integrity, one of the nation's fastest growing companies, offers all partner companies the significant benefit of meaningful employee ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"It was very important to me to partner with a company whose interests were aligned with those of my employees," Gottstein continued. "Our hardworking employees and agents deserve the best opportunities we can provide. I know they'll take pride in being part of an organization that shares its success through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan."

For more information about GPIS's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www. integritymarketing.com/GPIS.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with approximately 500,000 agents and advisors who serve more than 11 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place almost $20 billion in new sales and oversee more than $30 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Gott Professional Insurance Services

Gott Professional Insurance Services (GPIS) is headquartered in Sacramento, CA. Established in 2007, GPIS provides insurance and financial products and services to specialized markets of federal, state, and municipal governments and small business employees. GPIS represents some of the largest insurance and financial companies in the country and continues to maintain its focus on educating clients through workshops and individualized information. In 2021, they served over 5,000 Americans and produced over $80 million in annual paid premium. For more information, visit www.gpis4u.org.

