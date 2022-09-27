SkyView
HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS ANNOUNCES 2022 GRANT AWARD WINNERS

Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
  • During National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Hyundai Hope On Wheels to Present 75 Research and Programmatic Grants Totaling $15 Million
  • This Year's $15 million in Research and Programmatic Grants Brings the Organization's Lifetime Donation Total to $200 Million

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers, today announced the 2022 winners of its annual research and programmatic grants totaling $15 million. This year, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will present a total of 75 grants to institutions across the United States that are focused on improving outcomes and treatments for children diagnosed with cancer, including 25 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants at $300,000 each, 25 Hyundai Young Investigator Grants at $200,000 each, and 25 Hyundai Impact Grants at $100,000 each.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels 2022-2024 National Youth Ambassador Oliver Foster is photographed at...
Hyundai Hope On Wheels 2022-2024 National Youth Ambassador Oliver Foster is photographed at Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C. on September 19, 2022 (Photo/Hyundai)(PRNewswire)

"We are honored to present this year's grant winners with funds to perform their lifesaving work and continue to bring hope to the brave pediatric cancer fighters and their families across the nation," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. "This year's theme is 'Powered by Hope,' paying homage to the children battling cancer who inspire our organization's mission and to the doctors and researchers dedicated to finding a cure for the disease. Congratulations to this year's grant award winners and we thank you for sharing in the commitment to ensure that every child battling cancer has a fighting chance."

Since its inception in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than 1,100 research grants funding critical research to help save young lives. This year marks Hyundai's 24th consecutive year in the fight against childhood cancer, making it one of the longest-running corporate social responsibility efforts in the automotive industry and a leading funder of pediatric cancer research in the country.

The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants and the Hyundai Young Investigator Grants are awarded to eligible Children's Oncology Group (COG) member institutions through a competitive peer-reviewed process. Applications are reviewed by the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Medical Advisory Committee, which is comprised of leading pediatric oncologists from children's hospitals and research institutions nationwide. The Hyundai Impact Grants provide funding to children's hospitals for either childhood cancer research projects or programmatic initiatives such as clinical care.

This year, select grants will be officially presented during a Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremony, the nonprofit's signature event in which children impacted by cancer dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, symbolizing their fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure.

To view learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.

Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant Winners ($300,000)

Institution

City

State

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Los Angeles

CA

The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University

Palo Alto

CA

The Regents of the University of California, San Francisco

San Francisco

CA

Children's Hospital Colorado

Aurora

CO

Yale University

New Haven

CT

Children's National Medical Center and Children's Research Institute

Washington

DC

Georgetown University

Washington

DC

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Atlanta

GA

The University of Iowa

Iowa City

IA

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Boston

MA

Massachusetts General Hospital

Worcester

MA

Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota

Minneapolis

MN

St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation

St. Louis

MO

Atrium Health Foundation

Charlotte

NC

Montefiore Medical Center

Bronx

NY

New York Medical College

Valhalla

NY

Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma, Health Sciences Center

Oklahoma City

OK

Oregon Health & Science University

Portland

OR

The Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine

Hershey

PA

Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation

Pittsburgh

PA

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Philadelphia

PA

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Memphis

TN

University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

San Antonio

TX

Baylor College of Medicine

Houston

TX

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Seattle

WA

Hyundai Young Investigator Grant Winners ($200,000)

Institution

City

State

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham

AL

University of California, San Francisco

San Francisco

CA

The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University

Palo Alto

CA

Children's Hospital Colorado

Denver

CO

Yale University

New Haven

CT

University of Florida

Gainesville

FL

All Children's Research Institute

St. Petersburg

FL

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Atlanta

GA

The University of Chicago

Chicago

IL

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Boston

MA

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Baltimore

MD

The Regents of the University of Michigan

Ann Arbor

MI

St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation

St. Louis

MO

University of Rochester

Rochester

NY

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

NY

NY

The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital

Columbus

OH

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Philadelphia

PA

Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation

Pittsburgh

PA

Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine

Hershey

PA

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Nashville

TN

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Memphis

TN

Children's Health - UT Southwestern Medical Center

Dallas

TX

Baylor College of Medicine

Houston

TX

Children's Hospital and Healthcare Services Foundation

Richmond

VA

Seattle Children's Hospital

Seattle

WA

Hyundai Impact Grant Winners ($100,000)

Institution

City

State

The Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders

Birmingham

AL

Phoenix Children's Hospital

Phoenix

AZ

Children's Hospital of Orange County

Orange

CA

Rady Children's Hospital Foundation

San Diego

CA

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

Hollywood

FL

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Orlando

FL

St. Joseph's Children's Hospital

Tampa

FL

Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children

Honolulu

HI

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital

Chicago

IL

Shriners Hospital for Children

Springfield

MA

The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital

Portland

ME

Levine Children's Hospital             

Charlotte

NC

Cure 4 the Kids Foundation

Las Vegas

NV

Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital

Albany

NY

Roswell Park Alliance Foundation

Buffalo

NY

Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital

Cleveland

OH

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Cincinnati

OH

Natalie Warren Bryant Cancer Center at Saint Francis

Tulsa

OK

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Houston

TX

El Paso Children's Hospital

El Paso

TX

Dell Children's Medical Center

Austin

TX

Primary Children's Hospital

Salt Lake City

UT

Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters

Norfolk

VA

Children's Hospital of Wisconsin

Milwaukee

WI

Hoops Family Children's Hospital

Huntington

WV

Hyundai Hope On Wheels
Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has pledged $200 million in support of more than 1,100 childhood cancer research grants.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Hope On Wheels)
Hyundai Hope On Wheels Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Hope On Wheels)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-hope-on-wheels-announces-2022-grant-award-winners-301634497.html

SOURCE Hyundai Hope On Wheels

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.