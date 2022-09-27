THE DOUBLE DECKER TACO AND ENCHIRITO GO HEAD-TO-HEAD AS TACO BELL® FANS VOTE ON WHICH WILL BRIEFLY RETURN TO MENUS IN 2022

THE DOUBLE DECKER TACO AND ENCHIRITO GO HEAD-TO-HEAD AS TACO BELL® FANS VOTE ON WHICH WILL BRIEFLY RETURN TO MENUS IN 2022

Two of the most requested menu items will face off in Taco Bell's first-ever in-app vote as Rewards members determine which will return for a limited time

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following years of pleas and requests to bring back former menu items, Taco Bell is introducing a unique in-app voting experience * that puts the power to decide in the palm of its most loyal fans for the first time in the brand's history. The matchup pits two fan-favorites against each other and leaves it up to America to decide the winner that arrives on menus nationwide for a limited time before the end of the year. Will the crunch powerhouse Double Decker Taco prevail over the saucy one-of-a-kind Enchirito? Only time and votes will tell! Starting today, Rewards members can cast their daily vote in the Taco Bell app through October 6, with the victor displayed on October 7 and on menus at participating locations at a later date.

For the first time in the brand's history, Taco Bell is putting the power to bring back one of its most highly-requested products in the hands of its most loyal fans: Taco Bell Rewards members. Members can cast their vote for the Double Decker Taco or Enchirito to return for a limited time in-app now through October 6. (PRNewswire)

"On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love," said Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's Chief Brand Officer. "Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we're thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu."

What will it be: Team Double Decker Taco or Team Enchirito?

Team Double Decker Taco

The Double Decker Taco was first introduced as a limited time offer in 1995 before becoming a permanent menu item in June 2006. It was later discontinued after a 13-year streak in 2019. A unique menu item that fused various textures and Taco Bell flavors, the hybrid taco is made up of a soft flour tortilla layered with beans, then wrapped around a traditional crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, crispy lettuce and cheddar cheese.

Team Enchirito

The Enchirito has an even longer love story going back to 1970 before its departure in 2013 and was one of the first bold innovations that demonstrated Taco Bell's drive for Mexican-inspired fusion. The Enchirito is made up of a soft flour tortilla, loaded with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions all rolled up and smothered with its classic red sauce before being topped with melted shredded cheddar cheese.

To become a Taco Bell Rewards * member and begin voting, simply download the Taco Bell app and sign up for an account. Rewards members have access to exclusive offers and earn points on qualifying purchases to redeem for rewards when ordering online, within the app, at the kiosk or by scanning order receipts. This year alone, Rewards members have scored big on freebies and unique offers including VIP access to the Taco Bell Drag Brunch experience across the US, early access to the most craveable food like the one-and-only Mexican Pizza and exclusive access to purchase the Taco Lover's Pass, which allowed fans to redeem up to one Taco Bell taco every day for 30 days. Quite simply, fans get rewarded for being part of Taco Bell Rewards.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com/news or at www.TacoBell.com/popular-links . You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on Facebook , Instagram , Taco Bell's Twitter , Taco Bell News' Twitter , TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel. For updates on how Taco Bell is navigating COVID-19, click here .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Voting open to Taco Bell Rewards Members who are logged in to their account when placing their vote. Limit 1 vote per day, per account during the voting period. The winning item will be brought back for a limited time and while supplies last to participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations at a time and duration to be determined by Taco Bell.

**Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating U.S. locations and subject to terms and conditions .

The Double Decker Taco landed on menus as a limited time offer in 1995 before being added to menus permanently in 2006 until 2019. The unique item merged the best of Taco Bell's flavors with a one-of-a-kind texture profile. (PRNewswire)

First introduced to menus in 1970 before dropping off in 2013, the Enchirito was one of Taco Bell's first bold innovations that demonstrated the brand's passion for Mexican-inspired fusion. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.