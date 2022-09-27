Army Veteran Receives All-Terrain Trackchair at Salt and Light Conference

The Independence Fund's Mobility program restores physical independence to Veteran

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the NC Faith & Freedom Salt and Light Conference, Veterans service organization The Independence Fund presented US Army Veteran SGT Robert Clegg with an all-terrain trackchair at North Carolina's largest faith-based conference during its 5th annual event.

The Independence Fund's hallmark program, the all-terrain trackchair mobility program, began in 2007 and continues to restore mobility and provide independence to those suffering the devastating effects of service-connected loss of mobility. To date, The Independence Fund has provided nearly 2,600 chairs to wounded, injured, and ill Veterans.

"We count it a privilege to partner with leaders like Jason Williams and the NC Faith & Freedom Coalition. Their ongoing support of our mission and America's heroes everywhere is making a true difference in North Carolina and beyond," said Sarah Verardo, CEO of The Independence Fund. "It is always moving to see a deserving Veteran like SGT Clegg receive the gift of physical independence with the assistance of our all-terrain trackchairs.

SGT Clegg served 17 ½ within Active Duty and the National Guard. He is now a T-7 paraplegic due to Injuries sustained in the line of duty. His mobility issues have caused a drastic change in his daily life, and the new trackchair will allow him the chance to re-engage with the hobbies he once enjoyed, including hunting, fishing, and traveling to the beach and mountains.

"This track chair will allow me to go places I couldn't get to in other power chairs," said Clegg. "I no longer have to worry about getting stuck on my property, which has happened before. Thank you to The Independence Fund and their generous supporters for this gift."

For NC Faith & Freedom, honoring Veterans is part of their core values, and the ability to provide SGT. Clegg with the gift of independence was particularly impactful.

"Each year NC Faith & Freedom seeks to recognize our Veterans in a special way at our state Salt & Light Conference. Our partnership with the Independence Fund and Pete Hegseth provided us with an exceptional opportunity to publicly recognize all our military families in attendance and to help one extraordinary wounded hero regain his mobility and independence. We could think of no better way to thank SGT Clegg for his service to our nation," said Jason Williams, Executive Director of North Carolina Faith & Freedom Coalition.

Founded in 2007, The Independence Fund (501c3) is committed to serving the Warfighter Community by providing innovative programs and services to support the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual independence of our servicemembers, combat Veterans, their caregivers, families, and those allies who served in combat alongside our troops, through innovative mobility and adaptive technologies and therapies for combat veterans; suicide prevention; caregiver and family support; and Veteran advocacy with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, other government agencies, federal and state legislators, and other partners. The Independence Fund believes in fairness and equality for all veterans and families irrespective of race, gender, religion, and sexual orientation, and will continue to uphold these American values.

