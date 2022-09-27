Acer Bolsters Predator Orion 7000 Gaming Desktop with New 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors

TAIPEI , Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced support for the new 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors on the Predator Orion 7000 (PO7-650) series desktops, delivering serious power and further elevating users' PC gameplay. Engineered for hard-core gaming enthusiasts and creators, the upgradable gaming desktop pushes the limits of high-performance multi-tasking and next-level computing power.

"With the new 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, the Predator Orion 7000 powers extraordinary performance for even the most demanding game titles," said Jeff Lee, General Manager, Stationary Computing, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "The Predator Orion 7000 continues to deliver best-in-class gameplay experiences beyond what gamers expect, and we're excited to be among the first to bring the new CPUs to market."

Predator Orion 7000 – Refreshed with New 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

The Predator Orion 7000 gaming rig continues to deliver powerful performance to fulfill the demands of modern players and the latest games – and unlimited playing access to hundreds of high-quality games with the included one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The upgradable Windows 11 PCs have been enhanced with up to Intel® Core™ i9-13900K desktop processors. With its new performance hybrid architecture, the 13th Gen Intel Core processors let gamers and creators do even more at once with their advanced real-world computing and ultra-efficient multi-tasking capabilities. A boosted performance core helps maximize gaming, productivity, entertainment and creativity needs, while providing the same fully-immersive graphics and best-in-class connectivity[1].

The mighty Predator Orion 7000 also features up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3090 series GPUs and up to 64 GB DDR5-4000 RAM for enhanced visuals and performance. The EMI-compliant chassis features a transparent, tempered-glass side panel. It showcases the multi-hued ambiance of its two 140 mm (5.5 inch) Predator FrostBlade™ 2.0 front fans and a third 120 mm (4.7 inch) Predator FrostBlade™ 2.0 rear fan that illuminates eight ARGB-infused LEDs. Gamers are also given added flexibility to adjust the ARGB lighting, fan speed and overclocking with the integrated PredatorSense™ software. Beyond the eye-catching aesthetics, the Predator Orion 7000 possesses advanced airflow and thermal management to effectively cool system components with the addition of an AIO liquid CPU cooler to complement its three Predator FrostBlade™ 2.0 fans.

The combined powers of the Intel® Killer™ E3100 2.5G Ethernet controller, the Intel® Wi-Fi Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX211[1] wireless module provide optimized networking features that gamers love like network traffic prioritization and connection optimization for faster speeds and more responsive gameplay. A gaming beast, the Predator Orion 7000 possesses plenty of ports for leveraging the latest gaming accessories with three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C and two audio jacks on the top. On the back, there are three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, two USB 2.0 ports and three audio jacks.

[1] Intel® Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+) products enable the fastest possible maximum speed for typical laptop Wi-Fi products. Thunderbolt™ 4 is the fastest port available on a laptop, at 40 Gb/s, as compared to other laptop I/O connection technologies including eSATA, USB, and IEEE 1394 Firewire. Performance varies by use, configuration and other factors. See www.intel.com/PerformanceIndex (connectivity) for details.

