STOCKHOLM, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has appointed Mats Eriksson as President of business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions (SMR) and new member of the Sandvik Group Executive Management, effective October 1, 2022. He is currently President of Load and Haul, a division within Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

"Mats Eriksson is an experienced international leader who has successfully delivered strong results and growth for the Load and Haul division. He has also been instrumental in the development of our world-leading offering of battery-electric vehicles. Mats Eriksson has a strong track record of developing high-performing leaders and organizations, and I am confident that he with his solid background and capabilities will be a great President of the Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions business area," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

Mats Eriksson was born in 1962 and is a Finnish national. He joined Sandvik in 2016, when he assumed the position as President of the Load and Haul division. His previous experience includes being President and CEO for two listed companies, Cencorp Oyj and Salcomp Oyj. Additionally, he has held leading positions for several other companies, building businesses and operations in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, China, India, U.S., Brazil and South Korea.

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3636670/1630968.pdf Sandvik appoints new President of business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions https://news.cision.com/sandvik/i/y9a1020-edit,c3093429 Y9A1020-Edit

View original content:

SOURCE Sandvik