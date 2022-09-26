Oklahoma Complete Health Provides $50,000 Grant to Connected Kids

Grant to Help Foster Parents of Children Affected by Trauma Access Care Training

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma Complete Health announced today it provided a $50,000 grant to Connected Kids to expand access to trauma-informed care training to foster parents and support agencies. These funds will also support Connected Kids' efforts to expand topics and trainings specifically for foster parents. Connected Kids' courses help caregivers understand how to nurture a child in crisis and provide evidence-based strategies to help the child heal from trauma.

"As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. It's bigger than any one entity," said Barbara Sorrels, EdD, CEO of Connected Kids. "Together with Oklahoma Complete Health, we will provide foster parents with education to understand how a child with a traumatic past responds to the world and tactics to help them heal."

The work to support and retain foster parents is critical to developing a nurturing and healing environment for the more than 7,000 children in the Oklahoma foster care system. Foster parents are often surprised that parenting a child that has experienced trauma takes different approaches, and they must gain an understanding of how trauma can disrupt the development of the child. Responding to this need, Connected Kids and Oklahoma Complete Health is providing free access to online courses for foster parents to receive trauma-informed care training at their own pace.

"Oklahoma Complete Health is proud to work with Connected Kids to provide free training to foster parents across the state," said Clay Franklin, CEO of Oklahoma Complete Health. "We continue to support organizations that meet our community's needs and aim to enrich the lives of foster children and their families across Oklahoma."

About Oklahoma Complete Health

Oklahoma Complete Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Oklahomans through a range of health insurance solutions. Oklahoma Complete Health serves our communities by focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan (Ambetter) and its Medicare Advantage Plan (Wellcare). Oklahoma Complete Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information visit https://www.oklahomacompletehealth.com/.

