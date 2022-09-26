DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal to Scoop Poop in Madison

The new location provides dog waste removal services to residents and communities of all sizes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in Madison, Wisconsin. DoodyCalls currently cleans up in over 77 territories across 25 states and has been named the number-one pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list.

A family unit of entrepreneurial couple Candi and Tom Frazier, along with Candi's sons Shawn and Lane, embarked on a new business venture that would allow them to serve the community and be environmental stewards: scooping the poop with their own DoodyCalls franchise. The couple, owners of natural health practice, The Family Holistic, realized they could serve their health and eco-minded customers in a unique, new way by caring for yards and disposing of potentially hazardous pet waste.

"When my team came across the unique opportunity to work with DoodyCalls we couldn't resist as it was a profitable way to serve our community and help care for the environment that we are so passionate about," said Shawn Flanigan, co-owner and general manager of DoodyCalls of Madison. "We know our background in business and customer service will help our business grow in Madison and beyond and we look forward to working as a family in order to grow our business."

As eco-friendly business owners, the Fraziers know how detrimental untreated pet waste and subsequent run off can be for all the beautiful lakes near their Madison community and they decided to help make a positive change. Coupled with the tenacity of the young people within their family to run a business and create success, the couple decided to team up with Candi's sons to create a successful niche in their neighborhood.

"The DoodyCalls team is looking forward to a bright future getting the scoop in Madison with a team powered by entrepreneurial youth looking to create success in their neighborhood," said Larry Amos, Vice President of DoodyCalls. "We look forward to supporting the team as they embark on a successful future with their new franchise endeavor."

The Madison DoodyCalls franchise will service the following areas: Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Deforest, Madison, Marshall, Mcfarland, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, and Windsor.

The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers:

For residential dog owners, DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup, brown spot treatment and deodorizing services.

For communities and parks, DoodyCalls designs, sells, installs, services and maintains common areas, pet waste stations, equipment and supplies.

To learn more about the Madison franchise location, please visit https://www.doodycalls.com/madison. DoodyCalls is currently seeking poop scoop franchise operators who align with the brand's values of humility, ethical leadership, integrity, respect, and providing the best service experience possible. To learn more about franchise opportunities or to find a local service technician, visit https://www.doodycalls.com/locations/.

About Doody Calls

DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 23 states and the District of Columbia with dog waste pickup with consumer and industrial services. For more information about Doody Calls, visit www.doodycalls.com.

