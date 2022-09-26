CIEN+ Taps into Dentsu's Ivan Sanchez as Chief Growth and Planning Officer

The industry veteran joins CIEN+ to oversee global growth initiatives and new product development, as the firm continues on its path of triple-digit growth.

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIEN+ , an award-winning marketing firm specialized in Cultural Intelligence® solutions, expands its executive leadership team with the addition of Ivan Sanchez as Chief Growth and Planning Officer. In this role, Sanchez will oversee the firm's global growth roadmap, to continue to leverage CIEN+'s unique proprietary capabilities in A.I. powered-insights, strategic planning and inclusive creative services. "Ivan joins us at a time in which responding to rapid change and cultural shifts with agility and empathy is critical for organizations and brands to achieve their full business and creative potential," says Lili Gil Valletta, Co-Founder and CEO of CIEN+. "Ivan brings both the experience of a seasoned industry veteran with the innovation and cultural vision of an entrepreneur and founder, which will help us accelerate our offerings and impact in the market" concludes Gil Valletta.

Before joining CIEN+, Sanchez served as Chief Strategy Officer at Dentsu International and held various positions at BBDO, GlobalHue, and co-founded and sold the agency Talk- Word of Mouth, a pioneering firm focused on influencer marketing for the Latin American region. In his tenure, Sanchez has impacted the marketing strategies of iconic brands such as Pepsico, General Motors, Verizon Wireless, Pernod Ricard, Microsoft, Diageo, and The Coca Cola Company among others. His work has been honored with Effies, Cannes Lions, and other global awards. "Data and culture are two key assets I will leverage in my role to help our clients achieve strong consumer understanding, business growth, and social good to impact businesses and communities positively," said Sanchez, "I'm thrilled to join CIEN+ and be part of an amazing team that brings culture to the forefront of today's marketing."

As an independent minority-owned and woman-owned firm, listed by Inc. Magazine as one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2022, CIEN+ is facing a prime moment of growth, while investing in talent and technologies to leapfrog its Cultural Intelligence® solutions and product portfolio. The firm is a trusted partner today to Fortune 500 brands and leaders, who seek to better understand diverse market segments and turn cultural trends and inclusion into impact and business growth.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ivan to the CIEN+ family, a strategic mind we have admired for many years. I am confident that his perspectives will help us elevate and innovate how we continue to activate the power of data, creativity and culture to anticipate market dynamics and empower clients in new ways," says Enrique Arbelaez, Co-Founder of CIEN+ and creator of the CIEN+ Innovations Lab.

ABOUT CIEN+

CIEN+ believes in the power of culture as a driver for impact and growth. The Cultural Intelligence® marketing firm offers proprietary AI-powered market research with CulturIntel, business strategy, and creative marketing solutions designed to reach today's diverse and fast-changing market.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Denver, Minneapolis, and Colombia, CIEN+'s roster of clients has included some of the world's most iconic companies, including GSK, Google, Kellogg's, Kroger, Merck, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Prudential, among other Fortune 100's. The firm is proudly a minority-owned and woman-owned business founded by immigrants and former corporate executives Lili Gil Valletta and Enrique Arbelaez, who dared to create the company they wished to hire during their corporate careers: one driven by data and inspired by culture. For more information, visit: www.cien.plus and www.culturintel.com .

