THE BECKAGE FIRM CONTINUES DYNAMIC GROWTH WITH THE ADDITION OF THREE NEW ATTORNEYS

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beckage Firm PLLC, a women-owned, boutique data security and privacy law firm proudly announced the addition of three new members to The Beckage Firm Team. Brandi M. Bennett, Esq. CIPP/US, seasoned data security and privacy compliance attorney, oversees data privacy solutions. Scott M. Lupiani, Esq., years of experience in federal and state courts, oversees litigation, including putative class actions, and regulatory investigations. Shawn Ford, LLM, Esq., experienced data security lawyer and Canadian counsel, focuses on Incident Response.

"The team that we are building at The Beckage Firm are truly passionate thought leaders in their respective fields," boasted Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq. CIPP/US, CIPP/E founder of The Beckage Firm. "The data security and privacy industry has changed a lot since when I started and in launching The Beckage Firm we wanted a team that had unique, experienced backgrounds to deal with the new challenges that our corporate clients and insureds face. Brandi, Scott and Shawn all embody these important characteristics."

Brandi Bennett is a seasoned technology and data protection attorney with deep experience leading in house legal and data protection teams. Ruthlessly pragmatic, Brandi combines operational and business experience with the rapidly expanding body of global privacy laws to counsel businesses through dynamic and challenging environments.

Scott Lupiani draws on his extensive experience in health law, including serving as general counsel for a health care organization to assist clients with HIPAA and other health care compliance matters. He has an extensive background in federal and state court litigation to defend clients in putative class actions, civil litigations. Scott is also a U.S. Army Veteran.

Shawn Ford is experienced working with technology-focused organizations at varying stages, including as general counsel for an international health tech company. As a Canadian citizen and lawyer, Shawn works closely with clients on compliance with Canadian data security and privacy matters. Leveraging his background as a data security technology business owner, Shawn has worked with organizations, and high net worth individuals on data security and privacy compliance and incident response matters.

The Beckage Firm is headquartered in New York. Its services include Incident Response/Data Breach, Data Security and Privacy Compliance, Personal Privacy, and Data Due Diligence.

About The Beckage Firm: The Beckage Firm is a women-owned law firm. Its attorneys and technology professionals counsel clients on matters pertaining to data security and privacy compliance, government investigations, litigation and class action defense, incident response, technology, personal security and privacy, data due diligence, and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). In addition to women-owned, the Beckage Partnership Team also includes military veterans. Learn more at TheBeckageFirm.com.

