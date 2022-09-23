Edge Impulse and RealPars Announce Automation Technology Content Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealPars, the leader in cutting-edge industrial education, and Edge Impulse, the best-in-class edge machine learning platform, today announce that they are teaming up to provide new and groundbreaking content to further development of advanced manufacturing tools and techniques.

The initial partnership focuses on predictive maintenance programming, leveraging RealPars' innovative training platform to show how Edge Impulse's machine learning tools can optimize maintenance cycles on industrial equipment. Predictive maintenance is quickly becoming a highly sought-after method of upkeep in industrial settings. Through the use of ML algorithms, embedded sensors, and onboard computing, the technique can be used to detect anomalies in machinery before breakdowns occur, allowing for just-in-time repair or replacement in order to maximize uptime and minimize costly shut downs. The partnership between Edge Impulse and RealPars will help build awareness and advancement of the practice.

Edge Impulse, the leading development platform for ML on edge devices, allows developers to quickly and easily create and optimize solutions with real-world data. The company's platform streamlines the entire process of collecting and structuring datasets, designing ML algorithms with ready-made building blocks, validating the models with real-time data, and deploying the fully optimized production-ready result to an edge target. The Edge Impulse development platform, already in use by thousands of companies, stands to unlock massive value across manufacturing and many other industries, with millions of developers making billions of devices smarter.

The two firms will kick off the partnership with a workshop on predictive maintenance; more information can be found on the partnership landing page , and will be announced at Imagine, Edge Impulse's ML conference, this September 28. Register at edgeimpulse.com/imagine

About Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse is the leading machine learning platform, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Their technology empowers developers to bring more ML products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. The Edge Impulse platform provides powerful automation and low-code capabilities to make it easier to build valuable datasets and develop advanced ML with streaming data. With over 40,000 developers, and partnerships with the top silicon vendors, Edge Impulse offers a seamless integration experience to validate and deploy with confidence across the largest hardware ecosystem. To learn more, visit edgeimpulse.com .

About RealPars

RealPars is the world's largest online learning platform for cutting-edge industrial technologies.

Their goal is to give anyone in the world the ability to learn new skills they need to succeed in their career as an engineer in the industrial space. RealPars is set out to create a new, easy-to-follow way of learning - making it engaging, flexible, and accessible for as many people as possible. Explaining complicated engineering concepts in an easy-to-follow format is what sets RealPars apart from any other learning platform. Since launching the platform in 2018, RealPars has helped millions of people around the globe unlock modern technical skills and reach their full potential. To learn more, head on over to realpars.com .

