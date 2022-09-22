GRAND WAILEA, A WALDORF ASTORIA RESORT, USHERS IN A NEW ERA WITH FIRST EVER PROPERTY-WIDE REFRESH

The iconic Maui resort debuts transformed dining venues, a reimagined private lounge, and exclusive access to Erewhon products

WAILEA, Hawaii and MAUI, Hawaii, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort , has announced the phase-one completion of its property-wide refresh, marking the most extensive renovation since its launch more than 30 years ago. The iconic resort, perched along 40 acres of lush, tropical gardens fronting Maui's Wailea Beach, presents a newly revitalized Botero Lounge at the heart of the resort, a total revamp of Grand Wailea's exclusive Napua rooms, suites and private lounge, and the transformation of two beloved dining venues into brunch restaurant, 'Ikena, and grab-and-gourmet market, Loulu. A completely reimagined wellness and Spa experience will be revealed in 2023.

In addition to debuting its refreshed spaces, Grand Wailea is celebrating a new look and feel with experiential on-property programming throughout 2022, featuring continued partnerships with iconic wine brands Kosta Browne and La Fête du Rosé, an art installation by world-renowned multimedia artist Michael Pendry, and more.

"We are thrilled to update the classic charm of Grand Wailea, while enhancing the luxury and heritage for which it is known, and to commemorate this new chapter with so many exciting activations and partnerships," says JP Oliver, managing director. "We look forward to finalizing all redesigned spaces and ultimately offering guests an enriched product with authentic Hawaiian experiences in our idyllic Maui setting."

A Peek Inside the Iconic Grand Wailea's Refresh

BOTERO LOUNGE

The newly revitalized Botero Lounge features select artwork from Grand Wailea's impressive 900-piece outdoor art museum, equipped with nine bronze sculptures by renowned contemporary artist, Fernando Botero, each flown in from Italy over 30 years ago to grace the space. Housing the largest private collection of Botero sculptures in the world, Grand Wailea has restored pieces to their original form as part of the wider revitalization, making it a sought-after destination for aesthetes everywhere. New menus brim with fresh sushi prepared live by Chef Moony, paired with specialty cocktails teeming with a fusion of Japanese and local influences. Botero Lounge will also host the resort's new, all-encompassing "The Art of…" series, including guest-centric workshops such as "The Art of Sushi-Making," "The Art of Whiskey," and "The Art of Cocktail Mixing" – all taught by experts in their respective fields.

NAPUA TOWER

Grand Wailea's Napua brings harmony to the resort as the property's focal point. An exclusive enclave of hotel rooms and suites, set in a dedicated 'tower' in the heart of the resort, and featuring a private lounge for guests, Napua debuted in June following a complete renovation. Featuring an impressive collection of modern and post-modern art throughout, guest rooms and suites have been reimagined by Nina Chiappa Interiors. Design elements reflect a contemporary and abstracted Hawaiian theme revolving around land and water to create a rich visual palette that immerses guests in the laid-back pace of island life, with contemporary interiors and quietly luxurious finishings. Guests of the reimagined Napua will enjoy a private concierge, and the exclusive Napua Lounge with food and beverages, and fun daily activations including chefs' stations, beverage tastings, live entertainment, spa and wellness sessions, and more. Napua will also feature an exclusive, curated collection of fashion editors' favorite resort-wear during select times of the year.

'IKENA AND LOULU

Two of the resort's former food and beverage venues debuted under fresh and innovative concepts this summer:

'Ikena translated from Hawaiian can mean a view, seeing, or knowing, which is befitting of the indoor-outdoor venue that offers sea and sky views from every table. The natural sights and sounds of Maui are present throughout 'Ikena's expansive outdoor terrace and soaring interior, adorned with large-scale chandelier lanterns and a custom-screen frieze. Every Saturday, 'Ikena will host a rosé brunch in partnership with Black-owned premium rosé label La Fête du Rosé offering local favorites such as Maui Honey Fried Chicken and Waffles, Hawaiian Sweet Bread French Toast, and Eggs Benedict Kona Crab Cake.

Artisanal café-market concept Loulu was named after the only species of palm tree native to Hawai'i which can be found throughout the property. The market has been refurbished with fresh, vibrant colors, high-top counter seating, and French windows with garden views and offers a selection of health and wellness-focused foods and beverages, including artisanal pizza, hand-crafted acai bowls, and fresh-brewed local coffee. Keeping with its wellness theme, Loulu is the only venue on the island to offer exclusive items from celebrity-loved, organic Los Angeles-based grocer, Erewhon, such as dried chili lime mango, spirulina popcorn, and chocolate chip oatmeal cookies.

WELLNESS

Currently undergoing a top-to-bottom transformation, Grand Wailea's 50,000 square-foot wellness sanctuary, Spa Grande, will grace the property next year with a host of elevated experiences, each inspired by nature and honed to reflect authentic healing practices steeped in the soul and spirit of Maui. In the meantime, Mōhalu by Spa Grande offers an intimate spa experience and personal escape, inspired by the same Spa Grande heritage and traditions.

Also on property is the biostationÔ, the first facility of its kind in Hawaii, featuring personalized treatment plans with proven, effective, and safe anti-aging solutions. Guests at Grand Wailea can now experience the most advanced methods to prevent and treat age-related issues, including highly advanced testing, bioidentical hormone therapy, nutrient therapy, sexual health programs, medical aesthetics, weight loss, and much more.

Grand Wailea's original developer, Takeshi Sekiguchi, envisioned a cultural asset for the community and a place of serenity for travelers and residents. To provide a visual story, Sekiguchi worked to personify his vision in creating a luxury resort inspired by six cultural and environmental influences of Maui: water, light, sounds, flowers, trees and art. Within this latest refresh, each of these elements are highlighted under three pillars that balance Grand Wailea: Heaven, Earth, and the Sea. Guests can find their own heavenly experience through light and art, whether it's watching the stunning Maui sunset from their rooms or enjoying the captivating art scattered throughout the property. When walking through the lush gardens or enjoying fresh, local ingredients at one of the many dining venues, guests can find a strong connection to the earth. With the serene sounds of waterfalls or escaping into one of the activity pools, guests can leave their worries at the door and move with the ebb and flow of the Sea.

