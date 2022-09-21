One in Three Salaried Workers Haven't Received a Salary Increase During the Past 12 Months, New BambooHR Study Finds

In the midst of historic inflation, employees' salaries aren't keeping up

LINDON, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR , the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, released a new study of 1,000 U.S. adults examining worker sentiment around compensation and benefits and found that money matters most—over half (51%) of employees say they'd stay with a company or job they dislike if the salary is high.

In June 2022, inflation in the United States rose to 9.1% , its highest level in over four decades. However, rising prices don't necessarily mean rising paychecks. The survey found that one in three (36%) salaried workers reported not having received a salary increase during the past 12 months.

While employers are scrambling to hire and retain top talent, employees are wondering if their compensation is matching what they're really worth.

"No matter how fulfilling a job is, salary is significant," said Anita Grantham, head of HR at BambooHR. "Our study uncovered how employees really feel about compensation and what HR leaders can be doing differently when it comes to salary transparency and total compensation. Understanding these trends has never been so important as employers focus on improving employee engagement and retention."

Salary Deflation

When salaries don't rise, dissatisfaction does, especially among women in the workplace.

Over one-third of employees say their compensation is directly associated with their mental health and this feeling is significantly more prevalent with younger workers:

Nearly a quarter (23%) of employees describe negative emotions regarding their financial compensation at work—13% feel frustrated and 7% even feel resentful—but women are more likely than men to report being dissatisfied with their most recent salary increase (21% women vs 14% men).

More men report having a salary increase in the past year than women (66% men vs 62% women) and out of those who received a salary increase, men on average received a 6.39% bump compared to women at just 5.24%.

Salary Transparency

Over a third (38%) of workers say they have compensation reviews annually but that doesn't mean everyone is on the same page. More than one-third of employees also say they didn't know anything about their current company's benefits until onboarding. So who is responsible for starting the conversations and ensuring transparency?

Although half (47%) of salaried employees say employees should always be the ones to initiate compensation discussions with their employer, nearly a quarter (22%) don't feel comfortable bringing up compensation proactively.

Employers are taking the initiative by starting the conversation. For salaried employees, the average review happens every 8 months and 16 days.

And, employees are anticipating them. 75% of workers prepare for compensation discussions with their employer. How do they prepare?

60% of employees say that when they're job searching they rule out employers who aren't transparent about salary.

Total Compensation

Salary is important, but it isn't the whole picture. Benefits are so critical to employees that many would be willing to take a pay cut for them and if they don't get what they need, they'll quit.

30% of employees have left a job solely due to the benefits package.

Some employees would take a salary cut for certain benefits:

Work life balance is also top of mind. Salaried employees say flexible work hours and location are nearly as important when considering a job offer as dental and vision benefits.

To read more in the full report on employee sentiment around benefits and compensation or tips for people managers, visit: https://www.bamboohr.com/resources/guides/compensation-trends

Survey Methodology

BambooHR conducted this research using an online survey prepared by Method Research and distributed by Cint among n=1,000 adults (age 18+) in the United States who are full-time salaried employees. The sample was equally split between gender, with a spread of age groups and geographies represented, and readable race groups. Data was collected from June 21 to June 28, 2022.

About BambooHR

BambooHR is the world's leading HR and payroll platform for growing businesses. We're on a mission to empower the three million employees across more than 30,000 organizations by giving them intuitive HR tools, insights, and support to curate an exceptional employee experience. The company was founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, who created a values-focused, award-winning internal culture that then provided inspiration for BambooHR's product and features. BambooHR customers include Asana, Foursquare, Stance, Change.org and Postmates. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com , follow @bamboohr or come join 30,000 other HR change agents at our annual HR Virtual Summit .

