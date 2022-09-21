FAMILY SKINCARE BRAND EVEREDEN ENTERS 100+ SEPHORA DOORS GLOBALLY

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-generational skincare brand Evereden is proud to announce its global expansion into 118 Sephora stores worldwide. The brand will now be available at doors throughout Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand.

Evereden (PRNewswire)

This expansion allows the brand to continue replicating its success in high-growth markets while remaining a leader on all things clean skincare.

We're proud of our early success at Sephora. This shows there is demand and opportunity for multigenerational skincare and we are excited to be the anchor brand as they begin to expand into this new category." says Evereden CEO and co-founder Kimberly Ho.

The brand's mission remains the same as it has been since day one: innovating on what clean, thoughtful skincare looks like for the whole family.

About Evereden: Evereden is one of the first, clean, multi-generational skincare brand globally, formulated by dermatologists who are themselves mothers, better known as Moms in Medicine™, to reimagine skin care for the next generation of families. Certified to the highest safety standards, Evereden's products for moms, babies, and kids put science-backed, naturally derived ingredients at the heart of every formula. The brand lives by two universal truths: everything that touches your family's skin has the potential to create a lasting impact on its health and there's no such thing as being too safe, exacting or thoughtful when it comes to getting skincare right and ensuring the healthiest futures for you and your family.

