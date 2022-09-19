InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Marijuana Processing Machine (CTK-2681)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more efficient way to remove leaves from marijuana plant branches while ensuring a high harvest yield," said an inventor, from Grand Forks, N.D., "so I invented the LASER PLANT LEAF TRIMMER. The design provides an improved method for cutting, which reduces gumming up or dulling of a blade. It also reduces waste and it significantly reduces processing time for the cultivators by cutting before drying, lessening the need for manual labor."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative new processing machine for cannabis products. In doing so, it enables leaves to be removed from the branches without damaging the plant's buds/flowers. As a result, it increases quality, accuracy and efficiency and it helps prevent waste. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use for cultivators of cannabis because it provides cleaner cuts, less mess and less impact to the plant. It also significantly reduces processing time for the cultivators.

