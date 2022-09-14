SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Kohl's Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 1, 2022 - (NYSE: KSS)

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Kohl's Corporation.

Shareholders who purchased shares of KSS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: October 20, 2020 to May 19, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kohl's new strategic framework to "drive top-line growth," "expand operating margin," and become "the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle" (the "Strategic Plan") was not well tailored to achieving the Company's stated goals; (ii) the defendants had likewise overstated the Company's success in executing its Strategic Plan; (iii) Kohl's had deficient disclosure controls and procedures, internal control over financial reporting, and corporate governance mechanisms; (iv) as a result, the Company's board of directors was able to and did withhold material information from shareholders about the state of Kohl's in the lead-up to the Company's annual meeting; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Kohl's financial condition and reputation; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: November 1, 2022 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/kohls-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form/?id=31660&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of KSS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is November 1, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

