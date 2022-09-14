RIND® Snacks Sweetens Portfolio with New Dark Cocoa Sea Salt Coconut Crisps

Leading upcycled fruit snack brand delights with new sweet and salty combination

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over pumpkin spice, RIND® Snacks ' latest innovation, Dark Cocoa Sea Salt Coconut Crisps, will have you savoring summer and going cocoa-nuts! Made with four simple ingredients—dried coconut, coconut sugar, dark cocoa powder and a hint of sea salt—RIND's newest addition is a salty, sweet and irresistible snack combo.

"Our new Dark Cocoa Sea Salt Coconut Crisps embody all the qualities consumers crave in a snack: sweet, salty, simple and sustainable," said Matt Weiss, RIND® founder & CEO. "It represents our first foray into clean and wholesome seasonings and it's the first in our line of single-serve snack bags, making RIND® an even more convenient and 'a-peel-ing' option for on-the-go snacking."

With Dark Cocoa Sea Salt Coconut Crisps, RIND® retains the fruit's nutrient-rich inner husk, then dusts them with real dark cocoa and a hint of sea salt for a treat that snackers can feel good about finishing. High in fiber—7g per serving—as well as heart-healthy fats, these crave-able crisps are amazing straight from the bag, dynamite out of the freezer and highly versatile as a topper to almost any dish. This delectable, nutrition-rich snack is also naturally low in carbs and added sugar, making them a great option for keto-friendly diets and leaving snackers satisfied and energized.

RIND® Dark Cocoa Sea Salt Coconut Crisps is the latest addition to the brand's ever-growing portfolio of delicious and sustainable, better-for-you snacks. The new crisps are currently available in 3.5 oz. multi-pack options at rindsnacks.com , and will be rolling out in 1.4 oz. snack bags at select CVS stores nationwide beginning in October, with additional retailers including Wegmans launching this fall. Like all RIND® products, Dark Cocoa Sea Salt Coconut Crisps retain as much of the natural fruit as possible, continuing the brand's commitment to divert over one million pounds of food waste this year.

About RIND®

RIND® is a line of functional and sustainable whole-fruit snacks that encourage consumers to 'Keep it Real & Eat the Peel.' Launched in 2018, RIND® is the result of a multigenerational family focus on delicious, all-natural foods that sustain personal and planetary health. By gently dehydrating whole fruit with its nutrient-rich skins intact, RIND® is packed with fiber and vitamins and helps fight food waste by using upcycled produce that would otherwise be discarded. RIND® products are non-GMO Verified, Kosher, naturally vegan and gluten free. For more info, visit rindsnacks.com or follow @rindsnacks on social.

