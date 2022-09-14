Resolve Systems Recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for I&O Automation Report

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Systems®, the leading intelligent IT automation software vendor, today announced that Gartner has named the company as a Sample Vendor in its Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2022 report in the service orchestration and automation platforms (SOAP) category. We believe this report helps I&O leaders to understand and evaluate automation-centric technologies that deliver faster value, improve efficiency, and optimize costs.

"We're proud to be recognized by Gartner in the latest Hype Cycle report as a notable service orchestration and automation platform vendor," said Vijay Kurkal, CEO of Resolve Systems. "Resolve is committed to innovation in IT automation. As more organizations prioritize their digital transformation journey, we remove the biggest challenges and empower IT teams with purpose-built automation that makes it possible to move fast and scale easily."

According to the Gartner report, I&O leaders must use service orchestration and automation platforms to drive customer-focused agility as a part of cloud, big data and DevOps initiatives. The report states that, "The capabilities of workload and workflow automation platforms are used as foundations to respond to increased business agility demands. SOAP enables efficient management of scheduled tasks, as well as extending to event- and integration-driven architectures."

Resolve's platform automates processes across IT functions, including ITSM, ITOps, Network Ops, Cloud Ops, and Centers of Excellence. From simple runbooks to the most complex process orchestration, IT teams are empowered to accelerate their digital transformation journeys through easy-to-use automation that seamlessly integrates with existing systems and apps. Visit Resolve Systems to read a summary of the report's findings.

